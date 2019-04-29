Expect to see more police patrols in Highlands and Metchosin this spring and summer (West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP ramps up speed enforcement on rural roads

Increased reports of speeding cited as the reason for extra patrols in the warming weather

West Shore RCMP are on the lookout for speeders on rural roads.

With the warming weather, the department has received increased reports of motorcyclists speeding in the rural areas of Highlands and Metchosin, according to a release.

ALSO READ: B.C. RCMP receive application for Police Cat Services

“Our officers will be conducting extra patrols and traffic enforcement in these areas,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP Media Relations Officer.

ALSO READ: RCMP forensic identification unit on the hunt for stolen Langford hound

Police say to slow down, obey the speed limits and avoid getting a ticket, adding speed is a major contributor to fatal crashes in B.C.

“We will be issuing tickets to violators, whether you are in a motor vehicle or motorcycle,” Saggar added.

swikar.oli@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Greater Victoria journalists lauded at provincial awards

Just Posted

Greater Victoria journalists lauded at provincial awards

Editors recognized for 25-plus years of service to the newspaper industry

The award for the bumpiest road goes to…

Central Saanich road deemed worst in Greater Victoria

Neighbourhood group concerned about proposed Thetis Lake Apartments

Residents fear negative impact on traffic, parking

West Shore RCMP ramps up speed enforcement on rural roads

Increased reports of speeding cited as the reason for extra patrols in the warming weather

Ferry cancellations back up Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route

A busy day for ferry passengers

B.C. man who pulled unconscious toddler from submerged car a modest hero

“It just looked like, in his eyes, he was dead.”

VIDEO: U.S. Coast Guard rescues Canadians stranded on Vancouver Island beach

The pair had to abandon ship after their boat took on water

Dog-stealing women likely an urban myth, say Castlegar police

Kootenay social media frenzy has no local basis in reality

B.C. family seeks help after water wheel honouring late father disappears

The water wheel went missing from Lazy Lake near Wasa, B.C. between April 1 and 18, 2019.

Okanagan horseback rider upset over road rage incident

Man in vehicle allegedly pulled several U-turns to yell at pair on horseback along Bella Vista Road

Cold weather slowed sales at Tim Hortons last quarter

Roll-up-the-rim contest also declined in interest, prompting executives to think about overhaul

Man arrested after allegedly trying to snatch baby, then jumping in B.C. lake to escape cops

The 30-year-old man will appear in court today

Protester climbs into tree at Trans Mountain pipeline terminal in B.C.

71-year-old man has set up a ‘mid-air’ protest at Westridge Marine Terminal in Burnaby

Vancouver Island farm owners say baby goat stolen during snuggle session

Yellow Point Farms owners say 12-day-old goat went missing Saturday

Most Read