West Shore RCMP ramps up speed enforcement on rural roads

Increased reports of speeding cited as the reason for extra patrols in the warming weather

Expect to see more police patrols in Highlands and Metchosin this spring and summer (West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP are on the lookout for speeders on rural roads.

With the warming weather, the department has received increased reports of motorcyclists speeding in the rural areas of Highlands and Metchosin, according to a release.

“Our officers will be conducting extra patrols and traffic enforcement in these areas,” said Const. Nancy Saggar, West Shore RCMP Media Relations Officer.

Police say to slow down, obey the speed limits and avoid getting a ticket, adding speed is a major contributor to fatal crashes in B.C.

“We will be issuing tickets to violators, whether you are in a motor vehicle or motorcycle,” Saggar added.

