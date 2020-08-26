Halla, the second police service dog at the West Shore RCMP, is a four-year-old female German shepherd. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

West Shore RCMP welcomes newest member

Aug. 26 is international dog day

The West Shore RCMP is taking advantage of international dog day (Aug. 26) to introduce the community to its newest member.

Halla is a four-year-old female German shepherd and is the second police service dog at the detachment.

Police dogs and their handlers go through extensive training before entering the field.

“Today, we honour our police service dogs and their handlers for all the hard work they do,” the department wrote in a release.

ALSO READ: How West Shore RCMP has dealt with the pandemic

 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Westshore RCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Halla, the second police service dog at the West Shore RCMP, is a four-year-old female German shepherd. She’s practising camouflage in this picture. (Photo courtesy of West Shore RCMP)

Previous story
Plaza memorializing fallen Saanich firefighters takes shape outside Station #1

Just Posted

Learning groups, scattered lunches new norm for Greater Victoria students

SD61 announces plan for 2020-2021 school year

Victoria fire department douses Beacon Hill brush fire

Fire appears to have been started by improperly discarded smoking material

Drilling causes small house fire in Sidney

Firefighters were on notice but not needed to help with Okanagan wildfire

West Shore RCMP welcomes newest member

Aug. 26 is international dog day

Police warn public after syringe found taped to Victoria bench

Needle was uncapped and taped to a bench in Centennial Square

COVID-19: Most secondary students in person at B.C. schools

Province approves 60 school district pandemic plans

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Aug. 25

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

NBA postpones all games tonight after players protest

Decision to protest comes in the wake of the police shooting of Jacob Blake last weekend in Wisconsin

Not all parents may be told of COVID cases linked to their children’s school, health officials say

Focus will be on speaking to those ‘considered likely or potentially exposed to COVID-19’

School advocates hope new federal funding can assist B.C. schools with more flexibility

B.C. will receive $242.36 million as part of the newly created Safe Return to Class fund

B.C. dads file suit against province over back-to-school COVID plan

Bernard Trest and Gary Shuster say it’s ‘unconscionable’ to reopen schools without more risk mitigation

Raptors coach says Toronto, Boston players have discussed boycott, other ideas

The Raptors have been at the forefront of the NBA’s social justice initiatives

Body of missing hiker recovered near Gold River

Laurence Philippsen had set out on a solo backpacking trip in early July

B.C. senior home survey to measure COVID-19 impacts

Residents, relatives invited to describe their experiences

Most Read