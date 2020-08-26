West Shore RCMP welcomes newest member

The West Shore RCMP is taking advantage of international dog day (Aug. 26) to introduce the community to its newest member.
Halla is a four-year-old female German shepherd and is the second police service dog at the detachment.
Police dogs and their handlers go through extensive training before entering the field.
“Today, we honour our police service dogs and their handlers for all the hard work they do,” the department wrote in a release.
