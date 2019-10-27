F0r the first time ever, Westshore Parks and Recreation is opening their pool for dogs only on Nov. 10. (Black Press file photo)

Westshore Parks and Rec opens pool for first-ever dog swim

The event will take place on Nov. 10 at 7:30 p.m. 8:15 p.m.

Calling all canines!

F0r the first time ever, Westshore Parks and Recreation is opening their pool for dogs only.

On Nov. 10, your four-legged furry friends are welcome to doggy paddle to their hearts’ content. Each dog must be registered individually, and wear their collars, as long as they aren’t pronged collars.

Small to medium dogs (60 lbs and under) are welcome to swim from 7:30-8:15 p.m, while medium to large dogs (25 lbs and over) are invited from 8:15-9 p.m.

READ MORE: Dogs return to Willows Beach, but rules could change

If your dog has a tough time staying afloat, owners are expected to bring a dog life jacket, as there won’t be any provided on-site. Notably, there will be a lifeguard on duty.

Puppies are allowed, says Parks and Rec. Dogs must be at least four months old and fully vaccinated to take the plunge.

On the day of, owners are asked to enter and exit through the back door to the pool, near the pool viewing area, instead of the main lobby. There won’t be any access to change rooms during or after the dog swim.

ALSO READ: ‘We’ll keep him in our hearts’: Dog dies after plunging off Vancouver Island cliff

For those planning to go for a lap with your pup, you’re out of luck. Parks and Rec say no owners are allowed to be in the pool, as the swim is for dogs only. Owners are encouraged to bring their own dog toys to throw in the water, a dry towel, and their pet’s water dish.

This swim coincides with the annual pool closure for maintenance. Once the dogs are tuckered out, the pool will be closed, drained, and cleaned.

The event takes place at Westshore Parks and Recreation, 1767 Island Hwy. Admission is by donation, either cash or dog supplies for the BC SPCA.

Space is limited. Registration is encouraged by phone or on their website. Use code 29635 for the 7:30 p.m. swim and code 29640 for the 8:15 p.m. swim.

If you have any questions, contact kbeck@westshorerecreation.ca or call (250)-478-8384.

aaron.guillen@goldstreamgazette.com

@iaaronguillen
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Just Posted

BC Ferries reports no cancellations Sunday morning

Sailing between Greater Victoria and Greater Vancouver appears smooth

Moms Stop the Harm turn grief into positive action

Women lead the battle against substance abuse, stigma

Petunia and the Vipers: a musical mix that travels time

The band with the ‘hard-to-pin-down sound’ plays the Upstairs Lounge in Oak Bay on Nov. 1

University of Victoria Vikes host Canada’s best rowers at Elk Lake

Canadian University Rowing Championships take place Nov. 2 and 3

Victoria Sports Hall of Famer newcomers feted at Bear Mountain

Class of 2019 installed: Olympians, Paralympians, national level athletes and coaches included

Man arrested after BC Ferries worker sexually assaulted aboard vessel

The company has ‘a zero tolerance policy for abuse of its employees,” says BC Ferries vice president

Book tells tale of how B.C. office fax led to U.S. con man

Island man spent a few years tracking down victims listed on faxes

Ottawa ordered to pay $1.12M in legal fees for prison segregation class action

Administrative segregation is the isolation of inmates for safety reasons where it’s believed there is no reasonable alternative

B.C. Appeal Court says Canada must rethink extradition of Indigenous man

Glenn Sheck’s Aboriginal heritage not weighted enough in decision, judge rules

B.C.’s tuition waiver program for former youth in care continues to grow

More than 1,100 former youth in government care are now using the program since it launched in 2017

New B.C. petrochemical industry player in the making

West Coast Olefins wants to add value to natural gas liquids

PHOTOS: Salmon Arm trail cam takes rare shot of wolverine

Grant Hiebert using camera to support study of mule deer population

Court rejects Chinese citizen’s constitutional challenge of B.C.’s foreign buyers’ tax

Judge rules that the tax does not discriminate based on race or national origin

Beers on the job, smacking crotches: 10 police misconduct probes in B.C.

Recent report by the Office of the Police Complaint Commissioner highlights a number of investigations

Most Read