Westshore Parks and Rec opens pool for first-ever dog swim

F0r the first time ever, Westshore Parks and Recreation is opening their pool for dogs only on Nov. 10. (Black Press file photo)

Calling all canines!

F0r the first time ever, Westshore Parks and Recreation is opening their pool for dogs only.

On Nov. 10, your four-legged furry friends are welcome to doggy paddle to their hearts’ content. Each dog must be registered individually, and wear their collars, as long as they aren’t pronged collars.

Small to medium dogs (60 lbs and under) are welcome to swim from 7:30-8:15 p.m, while medium to large dogs (25 lbs and over) are invited from 8:15-9 p.m.

If your dog has a tough time staying afloat, owners are expected to bring a dog life jacket, as there won’t be any provided on-site. Notably, there will be a lifeguard on duty.

Puppies are allowed, says Parks and Rec. Dogs must be at least four months old and fully vaccinated to take the plunge.

On the day of, owners are asked to enter and exit through the back door to the pool, near the pool viewing area, instead of the main lobby. There won’t be any access to change rooms during or after the dog swim.

For those planning to go for a lap with your pup, you’re out of luck. Parks and Rec say no owners are allowed to be in the pool, as the swim is for dogs only. Owners are encouraged to bring their own dog toys to throw in the water, a dry towel, and their pet’s water dish.

This swim coincides with the annual pool closure for maintenance. Once the dogs are tuckered out, the pool will be closed, drained, and cleaned.

The event takes place at Westshore Parks and Recreation, 1767 Island Hwy. Admission is by donation, either cash or dog supplies for the BC SPCA.

Space is limited. Registration is encouraged by phone or on their website. Use code 29635 for the 7:30 p.m. swim and code 29640 for the 8:15 p.m. swim.

If you have any questions, contact kbeck@westshorerecreation.ca or call (250)-478-8384.

