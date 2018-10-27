Women in Business: 20s Milestone Woman Emily Moore

A third-year student at the University of British Columbia, Emily Moore is pursuing a Bachelor of Arts degree. Also a talented goalkeeper, the Esquimalt High grad is making headlines playing Varsity soccer with the UBC Thunderbirds.

Victoria News: If you weren’t in your current studies, what would you be doing?

Emily Moore: I’m a Visual Art major and I love the degree, but I would like to be in film production. I’m hoping to go into the film industry one day so if I could be studying something else at UBC it’d definitely be film production.

VN: What have you learned as you mature that you’d like to share with a ‘younger you’?

EM: I would say that there are going to be a lot of things you can’t control that you’re going to worry about, but focusing on all the things you can control will benefit your growth.

VN: How do you find balance in your life?

EM: Juggling school and Varsity soccer is hard, but I always try and find time to be with friends. I try and do one thing a day that excites me and helps me get through a busy day.

VN: What do people look to you for guidance about?

EM: I always try and be there for my friends and family when they need me. I think a lot of people look to me for reassurance and to just have someone to talk to about what is troubling them. I believe just having that outlet to talk to helps people.

VN: For what traits would you like to be remembered?

EM: I want to be remembered for being loyal, kind, fair and funny. All of these are important to me and are what I look for in others.