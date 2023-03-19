Women working in aviation highlighted in Saanich Peninsula event geared to teens

Cross-country tour hopes to inspire more young women to enter the industry

The Victoria Flying Club hanger at Victoria International Airport. The club will be the host site of a special event on Monday, March 20, geared toward helping more young women get involved in the aviation industry. (File photo courtesy Victoria Flying Club)

With the goal of inspiring more young women to pursue careers in the aviation industry, a cross-country tour is touching down in 30 different communities.

That includes a stop on the Saanich Peninsula at the Victoria Flying Club on Monday (March 20).

Participants will spend the morning hearing from women employed in a variety of fields in the industry and after lunch will get a behind-the-scenes tour of local facilities, including a jet hanger, helicopter maintenance site and an air traffic control tower.

The free event is put on by the non-profit organization, Elevate Aviation. Students between the ages of 12 and 18 are invited to participate. For more information and to register, go to elevateaviation.ca/programs/tours.

