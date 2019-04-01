World Cups soccer fest aims to raise $18,000 for charities

The annual World Cups Soccer Festival is returning to Cordova Bay for Easter weekend with a goal of raising $18,000 towards local charities.

“This year the festival committee hopes to raise over $18,000 towards charities, schools, associations and travelling teams through the district-wide Frank Leversedge Memorial Fund,” said organizer Dominic Butcher. “These important community-focused values are a key reason why Peninsula Co-op are supporting as title sponsors to the event.”

READ MORE: Cordova Bay’s World Cups soccer festival returns

The festival runs April 19 and 20 at Lochside Park, where it started in 1986. Since then World Cups has seen kids aged four to 17 represent different nations while making new friends from different clubs and celebrating the community through soccer, Butcher said.

”This unique approach makes for a memorable event and atmosphere that fosters fair play and builds community.”

Among the charities who benefit from World Cups festival is KidSport Greater Victoria, which was allotted nearly $3,000 from last year’s event. It was enough for KidSport to turn around and fund 10 children for the 2018-19 soccer season, Butcher added.

“This year, the festival hopes to reach $5,000 going to KidSport,” Butcher said. “The festival also supports the MS Kick for the Cure and Anneswer to Cancer through the Strathcona Hotel Charity Classic.”

This spring, players from the new Pacific FC franchise will look to take part in the Strathcona Hotel Charity Classic along with some lucky World Cups festival participants. The Strathcona Classic is another charity game with a goal this year of raising $4,000 (the charity game still seeks additional business supporters to boost its charitable total).

Visit worldcups.ca/ for more information.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter