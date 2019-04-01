World Cups Soccer Festival returns to Cordova Bay’s Frank Leversedge field for April 19 and 20. (Photo by Kelly Wallace)

World Cups soccer fest aims to raise $18,000 for charities

33-year-old Cordova Bay soccer tourney returns at Easter

The annual World Cups Soccer Festival is returning to Cordova Bay for Easter weekend with a goal of raising $18,000 towards local charities.

“This year the festival committee hopes to raise over $18,000 towards charities, schools, associations and travelling teams through the district-wide Frank Leversedge Memorial Fund,” said organizer Dominic Butcher. “These important community-focused values are a key reason why Peninsula Co-op are supporting as title sponsors to the event.”

READ MORE: Cordova Bay’s World Cups soccer festival returns

The festival runs April 19 and 20 at Lochside Park, where it started in 1986. Since then World Cups has seen kids aged four to 17 represent different nations while making new friends from different clubs and celebrating the community through soccer, Butcher said.

”This unique approach makes for a memorable event and atmosphere that fosters fair play and builds community.”

Among the charities who benefit from World Cups festival is KidSport Greater Victoria, which was allotted nearly $3,000 from last year’s event. It was enough for KidSport to turn around and fund 10 children for the 2018-19 soccer season, Butcher added.

“This year, the festival hopes to reach $5,000 going to KidSport,” Butcher said. “The festival also supports the MS Kick for the Cure and Anneswer to Cancer through the Strathcona Hotel Charity Classic.”

This spring, players from the new Pacific FC franchise will look to take part in the Strathcona Hotel Charity Classic along with some lucky World Cups festival participants. The Strathcona Classic is another charity game with a goal this year of raising $4,000 (the charity game still seeks additional business supporters to boost its charitable total).

Visit worldcups.ca/ for more information.

reporter@saanichnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Robert Batemean Centre re-brands to promote mission of ‘reconnecting people to the natural world’

Just Posted

Robert Batemean Centre re-brands to promote mission of ‘reconnecting people to the natural world’

National public charity transforms to Bateman Foundation Gallery of Nature

A nude beach? Feline police? Igloo rooms at Laurel Point? Social media leads to gag-filled Monday morning

April Fools gags so fresh, it’s a pity they’re not real

Harbour Authority celebrates April Fool’s Day with ‘clothing optional beach’ proposal

Proposed amenities include SPF 60+ for ‘newly revealed skin’

UPDATED: West Shore RCMP confirms Joshua Bennett found dead at Glen Lake

A family member also confirmed the RCMP has located his great nephew’s remains

Colwood land use analysis projects slow industrial growth and increased commercial spending

The study anticipates up to around 204,000 square feet of retail floor space being added by 2038

No AI in humour: R2-D2 walks into a bar, doesn’t get the joke

Alexa and Siri might be clever but there are a few things they’re missing

GoFundMe campaign ID’s Surrey woman killed in hostage-taking as Nona McEwan

Neighbour said ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots rang out during deadly standoff just west of Holland Park

Jody Wilson-Raybould honoured at ceremony on Vancouver Island amid controversy

Show of support comes as SNC-Lavalin controversy deepens

B.C. Ferries Commissioner proposes 2.3% limit on fare increases

Public can comment on price cap until June 30

Sleeveless dress are OK, B.C. legislature speaker says in dress code update

Darryl Plecas says a full dress code review is underway

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

NDP unveils universal pharmacare plan, aims program delivery by the end of 2020

Party says plan would save families who don’t currently have private drug coverage an average $550 per year

Conservative promises to filibuster budget to force more SNC-Lavalin testimony

House has heard testimony from Wilson-Raybould, Michael Wernick and Trudeau’s former principal secretary Gerald Butts

Most Read