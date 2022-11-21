You could live like a multi-Millionaire – in the lottery home of your choice!

Millionaire Lottery spokesperson Todd Talbot at one of this year’s Grand Prize homes – a 5,180 sq. ft. prize home worth over $3.2 million.

We all need VGH, and VGH needs you.

Each year, VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation’s Millionaire Lottery raises crucial funds that support life-saving care at the province’s largest hospital. Proceeds help the doctors, nurses, and health care workers at Vancouver General Hospital, UBC Hospital, and GF Strong Rehab Centre treat patients and contribute to the health of more than 600,000 residents.

And, when you purchase your tickets, you’re not just giving back – you’re getting in to win big!

This year’s Grand Prize winner will choose one of 10 multi-million dollar options, including a $2,700,000 tax-free cash options or homes in the Lower Mainland (Vancouver, Langley, South Surrey), the Okanagan (Kelowna, West Kelowna) or on Vancouver Island (Courtenay, Sooke).

For the first time ever, there are two Vancouver home options – an Oakridge townhome or an Olympic Village penthouse. (Both Grand Prizes are worth over $2.9 million.) And this year’s biggest Grand Prize package is worth over $3.2 million.

“What’s the hottest topic that everyone’s talking about? It’s not the weather. It’s real estate, of course!” says Todd Talbot, VGH Millionaire Lottery spokesperson, while on tour at the 5,180 sq. ft. home in Langley.

“From the moment you walk in, you can feel how spacious this house is. Ten-foot ceiling, exposed fir beams to match the exterior. It’s gorgeous.”

Lower Mainland lovers can also choose a five-bedroom home in South Surrey or an ocean-view condo in White Rock. On the Island, options include a golf resort home at Crown Isle or an ocean-view home at SookePoint. In the Okanagan, there’s a gorgeous home at Kelowna’s Knox Mountain (which comes with cars and $1.75 million cash) – or a stunning four-bedroom beachfront townhome in West Kelowna at Westrich Bay.

Of course, there’s more to win than just the Grand Prize draw!

There are over 3,000 prizes up for grabs (worth over $4 million total), including Bonus draws for early buyers and 51 Early Bird draws (worth over $200,000 total). You can also purchase tickets for the Daily Cash PLUS (211 winners; over $325,000 in prizes) and the 50/50 PLUS.

Last year’s 50/50 winner took home $1,173,195 and this year’s jackpot could reach a max of over $2.4 million. Winner takes half!

Of course, when you win – we all can win.

The prizes are great. The cause is essential.

“Every year, more than 32,200 surgeries are performed at VGH and UBC Hospital, and Millionaire Lottery funds ensure that our world-class health care teams are equipped with the tools and technology they need to provide the best care possible,” says Angela Chapman, President and CEO of VGH & UBC Hospital Foundation.

“On behalf of the Foundation, thank you to everyone who supports the Millionaire Lottery, and helping us transform health care.”

To get your tickets, order online at millionairelottery.com or by phone at 604.602.5848 / 1.888.445.5825. Tickets start at 2 for $100. 50/50 PLUS tickets start at 2 for $15 and Daily Cash PLUS tickets start at 2 for $25, and either must be ordered in conjunction with Main Millionaire Lottery tickets. The Christmas Bonus deadline is midnight, Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

Win and choose one of 10 Grand Prize options – including home packages worth up to $3.2 million or $2.7 million tax-free cash.

Health and wellness