Youths host sport swap to make athletics accessible in Victoria

The youth sport equipment exchange is Sept. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm.at Oaklands Community Centre

Myriad fall sports tend to start when school does, which inspired a pair of Oak Bay teens to host a sport swap this weekend.

“We thought it would be a good time to do it because it’s just rolling into September and so parents and families are going to be wanting sports equipment because their kids are going to be starting school and with that comes sports activities,” says Tessa Jones. “We also understand that buying new equipment is expensive.”

They host the event at Oaklands Community centre where new and gently used sporting equipment can be dropped off or exchanged.

“We are trying make this a large event to start off the school year so all children can participate in sport,” says Leah Smith.

The goal is environmental and economics.

“The hope is more kids are able to get involved because of this, because they have a new tennis racquet or a new glove, they may be able to try as port they have not tried before,” says Leah.

The focus is on gear – such as cleats, shin guards or toe shoes – rather than clothes.

“We’re also accepting dance stuff,” Tessa says with a grin, referencing the toe shoes, “because that is totally a sport.”

