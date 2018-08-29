Youths host sport swap to make athletics accessible in Victoria

The youth sport equipment exchange is Sept. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm.at Oaklands Community Centre

Myriad fall sports tend to start when school does, which inspired a pair of Oak Bay teens to host a sport swap this weekend.

“We thought it would be a good time to do it because it’s just rolling into September and so parents and families are going to be wanting sports equipment because their kids are going to be starting school and with that comes sports activities,” says Tessa Jones. “We also understand that buying new equipment is expensive.”

They host the event at Oaklands Community centre where new and gently used sporting equipment can be dropped off or exchanged.

“We are trying make this a large event to start off the school year so all children can participate in sport,” says Leah Smith.

The goal is environmental and economics.

“The hope is more kids are able to get involved because of this, because they have a new tennis racquet or a new glove, they may be able to try as port they have not tried before,” says Leah.

The focus is on gear – such as cleats, shin guards or toe shoes – rather than clothes.

gear rather than clothes, except things such as toe shoes, cleats

“We’re also accepting dance stuff,” Tessa says with a grin, referencing the toe shoes, “because that is totally a sport.”

The youth sport equipment exchange is Sept. 2 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 pm.at Oaklands Community Centre, 2827 Belmont Ave.

 

cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Island Health offers back to school nutrition tips
Next story
Oak Bay cop looks to build community legacy with hockey game

Just Posted

Saanich per capita trash levels rising

There’s only so much room at the Hartland Landfill, and Greater Victoria’s… Continue reading

UVic, UBC rivalry gets official status with launch of Legends Cup

Bragging rights, coveted trophy on the line in new series between longstanding rivals

Portables for Central, Tillicum, Oaklands, Quadra won’t be ready for start of school

SD61 creates interim solutions for teachers waiting on unfinished classrooms

WHL Royals gear up for final day of training camp

Wednesday night’s intrasquad game culminates camp, cheap hot dogs, popcorn part of the package

Ambulance involved in collision at Burnside and McKenzie

An ambulance carrying one individual collided with another vehicle at the intersection… Continue reading

Oak Bay cop looks to build community legacy with hockey game

The Dan Mclean Challenge Cup hockey game is Sept. 27, 1:30 p.m. at Oak Bay Recreation Centre

Newly restored BC Penitentiary cemetery to be revealed

The BC Pen in New Westminster was a federal prison that operated from 1878 to 1980

Significant court decision could determine Trans Mountain’s fate: experts

A court decision expected Thursday could determine the fate of the contentious Trans Mountain pipeline

B.C. expected to sue drug companies to recoup overdose crisis costs

More than 2,000 people have died in B.C. because of illicit drug overdoses in the past two years

Canada, U.S. see common ground on autos as three-way NAFTA talks resume

The White House is calling on Canada to endorse the North America Free Trade Agreement’s replacement

Man accused of killing woman in Windsor arrested in U.S.

Windsor police said they are seeking Jitesh Bhogal’s extradition to Canada

Manitoba facing major crystal meth crisis

Other regions in Canada face an opioid epidemic, crystal meth is the drug of choice in Manitoba

Tough NAFTA talks ahead for Canada’s Freeland

Canada’s Freeland sits down with U.S. negotiators in Washington

VIDEO: Former B.C. First Nations chief acquitted of sexual interference

Former Xeni Gwet’in chief Roger Williams said he’s relieved to have his name cleared

Most Read