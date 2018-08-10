5 things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Victoria’s 24th Annual Dragon Boat Festival is running this weekend, as well as many other fun events. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

Dragon boat festival

Competition and cultural celebrations are happening in the Inner Harbour and Ship Point this weekend for the 24th annual Victoria Dragon Boat Festival.

Starting Friday at 1 p.m. with the dotting of the eyes to awaken the dragons, and a blessing form a Taoist priest, the races will feature of 70 teams of all ages and abilities, as well as food, music and more! On Friday night, the Lights of Courage will be on display along Ship Point starting at 9 p.m., with funds from the lanterns going towards the BC Cancer foundation.

The event runs all weekend from Aug 10 to Aug. 12

Bowker Creek Brush Up

On Sunday, Aug. 12 you can meet local artists and see their work at the 14th annual Bower Creek Brush-Up Art show. Over 40 artists will fill the green space along Oak Bay’s portion of Bowker Creek, between Hampshire Road and Oak Bay High, with local artists, youth artists, guest artists and chef-created food fare and other kiosks.

The free even includes live music and a children’s art station.

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Cadboro Bay Festival

Sand sculptures, bouncy castles, arts and crafts and more are happening at the Cadboro-Gyro park on Sunday, Aug. 12 for the 10th annual Cadboro Bay Festival. This year 6o tons of sand have been brought in for the feature sculpture, which will be an orca whale. Activities will start at 11 a.m., and live music from three local bands will begin at 3 p.m. Due to limited parking, a shuttle will be available from parking lot number 5 at the University of Victoria. Shuttles will run from noon until 4 p.m., and the event wraps up at 5 p.m.

Victoria’s Largest Little Air Show

R/C pilots from all over B.C. and the U.S. entertain with their scale models, First and Second World War planes, giant scale 3-D aerobatics and turbine jets at the Michell Airpark, on Lochside Drive between Martindale and Island View Roads on Aug. 11 and 12. Admission is by donation, with funds going to CFAX Santa’s Anonymous. Displays, raffles, 50/50 draws, food and kids actives will also be available. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Westshore Rebels Home Opener

Welcome the Westshore Rebels back on Saturday, Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. for their home opener game against the Okanagan Sun. It’s Red in the Park, so fans are encouraged to wear red to support the team, with prizes available for participants. Cold brews and food trucks will be available, gates open at 3 p.m.