Victoria’s 24th Annual Dragon Boat Festival is running this weekend, as well as many other fun events. Don Descoteau/Victoria News

5 things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Check out dragon Boats, artists, football and more

Dragon boat festival

Competition and cultural celebrations are happening in the Inner Harbour and Ship Point this weekend for the 24th annual Victoria Dragon Boat Festival.

Starting Friday at 1 p.m. with the dotting of the eyes to awaken the dragons, and a blessing form a Taoist priest, the races will feature of 70 teams of all ages and abilities, as well as food, music and more! On Friday night, the Lights of Courage will be on display along Ship Point starting at 9 p.m., with funds from the lanterns going towards the BC Cancer foundation.

The event runs all weekend from Aug 10 to Aug. 12

Bowker Creek Brush Up

On Sunday, Aug. 12 you can meet local artists and see their work at the 14th annual Bower Creek Brush-Up Art show. Over 40 artists will fill the green space along Oak Bay’s portion of Bowker Creek, between Hampshire Road and Oak Bay High, with local artists, youth artists, guest artists and chef-created food fare and other kiosks.

The free even includes live music and a children’s art station.

The event runs from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m.

Cadboro Bay Festival

Sand sculptures, bouncy castles, arts and crafts and more are happening at the Cadboro-Gyro park on Sunday, Aug. 12 for the 10th annual Cadboro Bay Festival. This year 6o tons of sand have been brought in for the feature sculpture, which will be an orca whale. Activities will start at 11 a.m., and live music from three local bands will begin at 3 p.m. Due to limited parking, a shuttle will be available from parking lot number 5 at the University of Victoria. Shuttles will run from noon until 4 p.m., and the event wraps up at 5 p.m.

Victoria’s Largest Little Air Show

R/C pilots from all over B.C. and the U.S. entertain with their scale models, First and Second World War planes, giant scale 3-D aerobatics and turbine jets at the Michell Airpark, on Lochside Drive between Martindale and Island View Roads on Aug. 11 and 12. Admission is by donation, with funds going to CFAX Santa’s Anonymous. Displays, raffles, 50/50 draws, food and kids actives will also be available. The show runs from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day.

Westshore Rebels Home Opener

Welcome the Westshore Rebels back on Saturday, Aug. 11 at 4 p.m. for their home opener game against the Okanagan Sun. It’s Red in the Park, so fans are encouraged to wear red to support the team, with prizes available for participants. Cold brews and food trucks will be available, gates open at 3 p.m.

Previous story
RIFFLANDIA: Local artists thrive under festival model

Just Posted

Sculptor of John A. MacDonald statue speaks out

John Dann created the sculpture in 1981, and recently found out about the City’s plan to remove it

Small wildfire near Jordan River under control

B.C. Wildfire Services checking in on fire periodically to ensure no hot spots left

VicPD seeking man in indecent act investigation

Suspect a Caucasian man in his 40s, six feet tall, slim build, long brown hair in a ponytail

Coroner confirms Lake Cowichan body that of missing Oak Bay woman

Gladys Barman located 11 km from where her car was found

Expect #yyjtraffic delays as Cadboro Bay Road gets bike lanes

Road work this month from Foul Bay to Christie Way in Oak Bay

VIDEO: Oak Bay police issue ticket thanks to Twitter user

Dash cam footage captures vehicle barely slowing for stop sign

5 things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Check out dragon Boats, artists, football and more

‘I am just shaking:’ What people saw and heard during Fredericton shooting

A suspect opened fire and killed four people, two of them police officers, in a quiet neighbourhood

Emaciated orca gets first treatment after being spotted in B.C. waters

Vancouver Aquarium veterinarian Dr. Marty Haulena got a thorough look at the young orca

24 temperature records broken across B.C.

Extreme temperatures recorded in the southern half of the province

Second Ahousaht man goes missing near Tofino

A search is underway for a missing Ahousaht man near Bartlett Island.

B.C. political battle over ‘dirty money’ heats up

David Eby seeks cabinet documents on money laundering moves

UPDATE: Fire crews battling Lower Mainland barge blaze, expected to burn all day

Smoke fills the air on the Fraser River

1 dead, 8 escape after residential explosion, fire in Abbotsford

Police say six adults and two children escaped, but an adult male died

Most Read