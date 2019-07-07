ADRIAN CHALIFOUR: Opening up his solo heart

Victoria’s Adrian Chalifour, who has enjoyed good success with his longtime project Towers and Trees, officially launched his solo career this month with release of his single “Open Heart” and the accompanying video. adrianchalifour.com

He’ll always have the success of Towers and Trees in his back pocket. But now Victoria singer-songwriter Adrian Chalifour is embarking upon the next stage of his musical career.

The founding T&T frontman and creative driving force, who drew kudos when he appeared on the songwriter and artist discovery show The Launch in March, recently released his first solo single, “Open Heart.”

The high-energy, locally produced and cast video that accompanies the guitar-driven, pop anthem – it features a local drag queen and a troupe of local dancers – had its first official airing this week.

“I wrote this song for a certain type of person that we all know,” Chalifour said. “They’re the first to fall in love and the last to let go; the first to step forward and give and the last to ask anything in return.”

He started conceiving a dance video, “starring someone who’s an absolute burst of colour and beauty set against a grey, unyielding world,” the moment he wrote the song, he added. And videographer Shiraz with Made You Look Media had the perfect star in mind, Victoria’s own James “Jimbo” Insell, who wound up designing his own costumes – and there are many.

Add in choreography by Raino Dance owner Monique Salez (she also appears, along with Raino dancers Alexandra Basi, Myki Engelland, Ilsa Gurtins, Sachen Macdonald and Rachel Penner) and you’ve got a very entertaining video that keeps you watching.

Only nine months ago Towers and Trees released the single “The Dark,” a song which includes such phrases as “we can’t keep running away,” and, “I ain’t afraid of the dark no more.”

The lyrics seemed prescient for the 34-year-old Chalifour, who, on his intro video for The Launch, talked about wanting to pursue a music career with even more commitment.

He included a personal note in the opening frame of a May 3-released version of “The Dark” YouTube video: “To every person, partner, peer, friend and fan who’s given life to Towers and Trees over the past seven years, THANK YOU. Same journey, next step. – Adrian”

The new single is that next step in his leap of faith to leave the comfort of a band situation for the challenge of a solo career.

You can follow his progress at adrianchalifour.com, on Facebook or Instagram.



