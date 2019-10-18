Advice for first-time Rocky Horror Picture Show attendees

Get ready to dance, sing and throw toast

As Halloween draws near, fans of The Rocky Horror Picture Show are feeling the urge to “do the time warp again.”

Unwitting first-timers may be unaware of what to expect at the showing of the cult classic, but Victoria Film Festival (VFF) Director Kathy Kay has advice for newbies.

Attending a showing of Rocky Horror has become an October ritual for many and folks new to the experience should expect to have lots of fun, Kay explained.

While at most films, attendees are expected to sit in their seats quietly, at a Rocky Horror showing, misbehaving is imperative. Toast and rice are thrown around the theatre and audience members sing and dance along with the film.

READ ALSO: Bates Motel recreated in Saanich for a haunting good time

Folks are welcome to bring their own rice and unbuttered toast, or they can buy prop bags at the door, Kay said. First-timers don’t need to worry about knowing when to throw food because the timing is alluded to in the film and the “old pros” will guide others along. Kay advises aiming away from the screen and people, but she said getting showered with rice and crumbs is part of the experience.

Attendees also usually dress up like characters from the movie. Most people choose to dress in a bustier and fishnets like Frank-N-Furter or like the innocent couple that wanders into the mad-scientist’s home during a rainstorm, Kay explained.

She said it makes things more fun and that almost anything goes. She remembers someone showing up to a screening in just gold bathing suit bottoms like Rocky – mad-scientist Doctor Frank-N-Furter’s hunky monster.

“Once you’ve seen that, nothing will surprise you,” she said with a laugh.

READ ALSO: Saanich residents planning Halloween fireworks displays must plan ahead

The audience members frequently join in to do The Time Warp dance along with the characters in the film, Kay said. It can be fun to know the dance steps in advance, but folks can just follow along too, she added.

“Get up and wiggle however you want.”

The VFF hosts five 19+ screenings from Oct. 25 to 31 of the 1975 film directed by Jim Sharman at the Vic Theatre. A host will start the festivities and “indoctrinate the Rocky Horror virgins.” There will also be a costume contest and interactive activities. Kay warned that bags are checked and outside food and drinks – other than toast and rice – aren’t allowed. However, she noted that the theatre has a wine and beer licence for those interested in purchasing drinks.

@devonscarlett
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

devon.bidal@saanichnews.com

Previous story
Celtic vespers welcomes award-winning Ecclestons

Just Posted

Advice for first-time Rocky Horror Picture Show attendees

Get ready to dance, sing and throw toast

Sidney organizers lament lack of public washrooms

Sidney Museum and Sidney Street Market call for more public washrooms downtown

Council tags two more Oak Bay homes for bylaw infringement

Monterey homeowner covers front yard in gravel and stone

School district launches survey for George Jay Elementary name change

The Greater Victoria School District wants to take public cues before decisions are made

Greater Victoria developer rushes to demolish historic wall before Oak Bay applies heritage permit

Abstract Development punches holes in one of Oak Bay’s oldest stone walls

Scheer, Trudeau, Singh haggle over potential minority government outcome

If you believe the polls, it appears the Liberals and Conservatives are neck-and-neck

POLL: Do you think the day of the federal election should be a statutory holiday?

Increasing voter turnout has long been a goal of officials across the… Continue reading

Canucks beat Stanley Cup champs 4-3 in a shootout

Leivo nets winner, Vancouver dumps St. Louis for fourth straight win

Campbell River homicide suspects arrested in Vancouver

Two men remain in custody, but have not been charged

‘The more you test, the more you find’: Beef recalls a sign of success, experts say

Despite appearances, experts say a recent rise in major recalls is not a sign of food supply problems

Elizabeth May confirms plan to eliminate fish farming in open ocean pens

Green Party leader stops in Qualicum Beach as part of Island campaign

STRIKE: WFP and USW are back at the table for mediation

“No further updates until either an agreement is reached or one party or the other breaks off talks”

Green Party leader Elizabeth May rolls through Vancouver Island to boost a party stronghold

Mocks media, evokes Martin Luther King, Nelson Mandela and promises change

Japanese buyer expands wood pellet contract with B.C.’s Pinnacle

Mitsui and Co. increases contract with Interior energy producer

Most Read