Performers from Aeriosa rehearse last year in Saxe Point Park. The Vancouver-based acrobat group return to Esquimalt for a series of performances Aug. 10 and 11. Photo contributed

Aeriosa swings from Island trees

Aerial dance group returns to Esquimalt with new program dedicated to Salish Sea

It’s not often that anyone but the eagles who soar over Saxe Point Park get to hang out in its iconic trees, but the acrobats of Aeriosa will dance along the branches when they return for a series of performances Aug. 10 and 11.

“It’s such a cool thing to witness,” says Wendy Swan, president of the Township Community Arts Council, the event’s host. “You’re kind of in awe, thinking ‘how are they even doing that?’ The strength that they have is amazing.”

The Vancouver-based group has performed in some interesting locales, including on the cliffs of the Squamish Chief and the side of the Scotiabank Dance Centre in Vancouver at its opening.

The show blends contemporary dance with mountain climbing skills for a dazzling display of vertical dance as performers spin on cables fastened to the trees.

Under the tutelage of artistic director and founder Julia Taffe, Aeriosa will perform four half-hour shows that begin with a welcome dance from the Esquimalt Nation singers and dancers, after an overwhelming response last year.

“We knew it was going to be a big thing, but it just kind of blew us away,” Swan says of the 5,000 people who took in the shows.

The dancers of Aeriosa were equally as surprised at the attendance, immediately planning a return, with a new program Dancing Trees by the Salish Sea.

Swan says the group came to scout out sites within the Township and landed on Saxe Point Park, for the height of the trees but also the backdrop of the ocean and Olympic peninsula.

Aeriosa performs at 6:30 and 7:30 p.m. both nights. Swan recommends coming early, bringing a picnic or grabbing a bite at the food trucks that will be on site.

The event is free, family-friendly and accessible with parking available at Archie Browning arena.

For more info check out Aeriosa.com or to see what else the TCAC is up to, visit them online at TownshipArts.org.

kristyn.anthony@vicnews.com

Previous story
Shop until you bop at Broadmead Village

Just Posted

Hollywood Northwest? More film productions popping up on Vancouver Island

Hallmark Channel’s ‘Chesapeake Shores’, Disney’s ‘Descendants 3’ and more use Island locations

‘Refreshing’ changes in store for Victoria’s Centennial Square

City looking for public input on how to make 52-year-old plaza more vibrant, comfortable

CRD acquires 28-hectare property in the Highlands as parkland

Property helps protect coastal Douglas fir ecosystem

Victoria councillors opinions mixed as living wage policy approved

Move symbolic, as most City employees make more than $20.50 per hour

Washroom closure puts players in holding pattern at Layritz Park

Many choosing to ‘pee in the bush’ rather than make the trek to Prospect Lake facility

WATCH: Busy exhibition weekend follows WCL sweep for HarbourCats

Victoria baseball club prepares to close out regular season, gunning for playoff spot

5 things to see in Greater Victoria this weekend

Hot cars, cool dogs, music, art and street hockey all on the agenda

Lone orca lingering near Vancouver Island marina has DFO oncerned

Experts say duration of stay is unusual

Gideon the cat survives coyote attack in Chilliwack

When they heard the cat howl he’d been chomped on by two coyotes near Mt. Slesse Middle School

B.C. amateur Crisologo turning heads at RBC Canadian Open; Hadwin misses cut

22-year-old amateur from Richmond sits at 7 under in a tie for 23rd after wrapping up opening round

Kool-Aid man to run for mayor of B.C. town

Comedian Danny Nunes hopes youth will “drink the kool-aid” and exercise their vote

Aquila the Serval cat safely home in Fernie

After two weeks missing, Aquila the Serval cat is safely back home with her owners in Fernie.

VIDEO: B.C. rescuers unable to save dolphin found on Vancouver Island

It was found Thursday morning stranded on a sandy shoreline of Pacific Rim National Park

Vancouver Whitecaps, Minnesota United set to battle for MLS playoff spot

Whether star Alphonso Davies will be in the starting lineup at B.C. Place remains to be seen

Most Read