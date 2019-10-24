Astrocolor making special debut at Hermann’s Upstairs on Thursday

Victoria band performing showcase for jazzfest execs, public invited along for the ride

Victoria electronic jazz, funk and ambient band Astrocolor has a great opportunity this Thursday at Hermann’s Upstairs to play a showcase for some of the movers and shakers in the Canadian jazzfest circuit.

But the public is also invited to check out the music tunes from Astrocolor I, II and III, their trilogy of EPs material. And you may also hear their new song “Renegade,” the video for which is due to drop this Friday (Oct. 25) on their YouTube channel.

These festival veterans most recently played to a packed audience in Centennial Square during the 2019 TD Victoria International JazzFest and have appeared at such events as Rifflandia, Song & Surf, Tall Tree and Atmosphere Gathering, as well as performing in Toronto (Canadian Music Week) and Seattle (Upstream Music Festival).

DJ Neil Cooke-Dallin often sets the mood for this sextet, with Anand Greenwell on saxophone, Andrew Poirier and Piers Henwood on guitar, William Farrant on bass and Chris Mackenzie on drums providing groovy support.

Tickets to the show are $17.50, available online at rmts.bc.ca, or by phone at 250-386-6121.



