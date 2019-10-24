Victoria-based six-piece band Astrocolor plays a show at Hermann’s Upstairs this Thursday (Oct. 24). Photo by Susanne Marie Photography

Astrocolor making special debut at Hermann’s Upstairs on Thursday

Victoria band performing showcase for jazzfest execs, public invited along for the ride

Victoria electronic jazz, funk and ambient band Astrocolor has a great opportunity this Thursday at Hermann’s Upstairs to play a showcase for some of the movers and shakers in the Canadian jazzfest circuit.

But the public is also invited to check out the music tunes from Astrocolor I, II and III, their trilogy of EPs material. And you may also hear their new song “Renegade,” the video for which is due to drop this Friday (Oct. 25) on their YouTube channel.

RELATED: Hermann’s Jazz Club is listed at $4.5 million

These festival veterans most recently played to a packed audience in Centennial Square during the 2019 TD Victoria International JazzFest and have appeared at such events as Rifflandia, Song & Surf, Tall Tree and Atmosphere Gathering, as well as performing in Toronto (Canadian Music Week) and Seattle (Upstream Music Festival).

DJ Neil Cooke-Dallin often sets the mood for this sextet, with Anand Greenwell on saxophone, Andrew Poirier and Piers Henwood on guitar, William Farrant on bass and Chris Mackenzie on drums providing groovy support.

Tickets to the show are $17.50, available online at rmts.bc.ca, or by phone at 250-386-6121.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Final trailer for ‘Rise of Skywalker’ debuts

Just Posted

Victoria vaping shops hit hard by reports of vape illness, say the regulated industry not to blame

Business owners say vaping does more good than harm for former-smokers

Downtown Victoria jazz icon up for sale

Hermann’s Jazz Club is listed at $4.5 million

Elizabeth May says federal Liberals should stop ‘pandering’ to climate change deniers

Federal Green party calls on Justin Trudeau to step up fight against climate change

Pumpkin Art in Oak Bay Village cancelled

The event is scheduled to return next year after some ‘refreshment’

Oak Bay Council deny Uplands palatial proposal

11,400-square-foot house OK but accessory lap pool goes too far, council said

Hundreds attend another successful Black Press Extreme Education and Career Fair

Oct. 24 event offers interviews and jobs on the spot

POLL: Are you satisfied with the result of the federal election?

The ballots have now been counted and the dust has settled on… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Oct. 22, 2019

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

‘This is nearly unprecedented’: Five bears killed after roaming near Penticton school

The bears’ death come only a week-and-a-half after six more bears were killed in West Kelowna

Kelowna realtor suspended by Century 21 after calling Albertans ‘cry babies’

‘Our brokerage has suspended Mr. Houghton and he is no longer a registered realtor with our firm.’

B.C. Return-It to double recycling deposits for pop cans, juice boxes next month

Beginning Nov. 1, beverage containers 1 litre or smaller will earn 10 cents instead of current 5 cents

Virtual kidnapping attempt sparks renewed warning from Vancouver police

Man, 27, was most recent target but contacted police before sending money

B.C. loses court ruling on limiting experts in ICBC injury cases

A-G David Eby says it could cost $400 million a year

Vancouver Island’s diversified economy expected to slow but not stall

Senior economist delivers State of the Island report at summit in Nanaimo, says ‘don’t panic’

Most Read