Ryan Reynolds attends the premiere of Netflix’s “6 Underground” at The Shed at Hudson Yards on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in New York. Reynolds has confirmed the rumours — he is interested in buying the Ottawa Senators. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Charles Sykes

Ryan Reynolds attends the premiere of Netflix’s “6 Underground” at The Shed at Hudson Yards on Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in New York. Reynolds has confirmed the rumours — he is interested in buying the Ottawa Senators. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Invision - Charles Sykes

B.C. actor Ryan Reynolds confirms interest in buying Ottawa Senators

Reynolds is already co-owner of the Welsh soccer club Wrexham

Ryan Reynolds has confirmed the rumours — he is interested in buying the Ottawa Senators.

The Canadian movie star spoke about possibly taking over the NHL club on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

Reynolds is already co-owner of the Welsh soccer club Wrexham with fellow actor Rob McElhenney.

Fallon asked Reynolds about purchasing the Senators from the estate of former owner Eugene Melnyk and the Canadian actor said that he is trying to buy the NHL team.

Forbes magazine currently values the Senators at US$525 million and the Melnyk estate has made it clear that the team will only be sold if the purchaser agrees to keep the team in Ottawa.

Reynolds addressed both issues when speaking with Fallon.

The star of the Deadpool franchise says he would have to be the face of a consortium to buy the Senators, which he said is “a fancy way of saying I need a sugar mommy or a sugar daddy.”

Reynolds says he considers himself a Vancouverite but that he also grew up in Vanier, a neighbourhood in Ottawa’s east end.

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds reveals he’s ‘Bruce’ from Ottawa Public Health’s viral tweet

VIDEO: Message from Ryan Reynolds helps Black Press reporter celebrate end of cancer journey

Movies and TVNHL

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Culture fusion proves fruitful for Victoria doctor on televised baking competition

Just Posted

Icy roads remain Nov. 8 after an overnight snowfall across Greater Victoria. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Snowy night ends in crashes and closures but schools are open

Banners line Esquimalt Road in an act of remembrance. (Megan Hiltz photo)
Banner program bolsters military honours in Esquimalt

New figures show realtors sold 480 properties in October — 35.6 per cent fewer than the 745 properties sold in October 2021 but up 17.1 per cent from September. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Victoria Real Estate Board president appeals to municipalities to increase housing supply

Victoria doctor Zoya Thawer, who recently moved here from Edmonton, was named star baker in the Nov. 6 episode of The Great Canadian Baking Show. She’s among the four final bakers. (Carmen Cheung/Courtesy CBC)
Culture fusion proves fruitful for Victoria doctor on televised baking competition