B.C.-shot Harry and Meghan movie sequel dramatizes their lives as newlyweds

W Network set the date for ‘Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal’ just as the real-life couple awaits the arrival of their first child

A sequel to the made-for-TV movie about Prince Harry and Meghan’s whirlwind romance will hit screens next month.

W Network set the date for “Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal” just as the real-life couple awaits the arrival of their first child.

The British Columbia-shot film is a followup to 2018’s “Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance” and promises to delve into the first year of marriage for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

READ MORE: Prince Harry, Meghan aim to keep baby arrival plans private

According to a news release, “Harry and Meghan’s core values are put to the test as they try to find the balance between honouring Royal tradition and staying true to their beliefs.”

The sequel casts new actors in the lead roles, with Tiffany Smith plays the former U.S. actress Meghan Markle while Charlie Field plays the Prince.

“Harry & Meghan: Becoming Royal” airs May 31 on W Network.

The Canadian Press

