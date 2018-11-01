Heidi Damayo (left), Andrew McNee and Jenny Wasko-Paterson play a daughter, an imaginary friend and a mother who all have trouble moving on from the troubles in their lives in “Mustard” which will play at the Belfry Theatre from October 30-November 25. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Belfry Theatre’s ‘Mustard’ explores imagination and changing relationships

The Canadian play is making its debut in Victoria from Oct. 30 to Nov. 25

Picture this: a sixteen-year old still sees and talks to her imaginary friend, and one day her mother – who is falling apart from a recent divorce – does too.

That’s the basic premise of the Belfry Theatre’s newest play Mustard, which runs from Oct. 30 to Nov. 25.

“It’s really about the renegotiation of family and what happens when a family fractures,” said director Stephen Drover. “How do we move forward when we have to say goodbye to family members?”

ALSO READ: Frankenstein in Fernwood

Mustard, written by Toronto playwright Kat Sandler is making its Victoria debut after being featured in Toronto in the past, and running with the same cast in Vancouver in October. The Vancouver-based cast includes Andrew McNee (Mustard) and Jennifer Wasko-Paterson (the mother, Sadie) who attended theatre school together and make their first on-stage reunion since 2003.

When McNee first read the script he felt the part was written for him.

“Playing Mustard for me is mostly about removing any filters that I have,” McNee said. “There’s something really magic about that level of inhibition and freedom, and playing with no self-consciousness, and it’d be great if people could remember that in themselves a little bit.”

ALSO READ: Fire at Belfry Theatre closes curtain on recent show

For Wasko-Paterson, her character tries to balance the important relationships between a mother-daughter, a woman and a romantic interest, and a person with her own self.

“She is having a rough go. She is separated from her husband, her daughter is acting out and she’s just a complete mess,” Wasko-Paterson said. “Throughout the course of the play she kind of learns how to move on.”

The cast also includes Heidi Damayo (Thai), Brett Harris (Bug), Shekhar Paleja (Leslie) and Chirag Nai (Jay) who are all making their Belfry Theatre debuts.

The show will run Tuesdays to Thursdays at 7:30 p.m., Fridays at Saturdays at 8 p.m. and offers select Matinee shows on November 7, 14, and 21 at 1 p.m., as well as Saturdays at 4 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m.

For more information or to purchase tickets, you can head to belfry-theatre.prezly.com/mustard.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com

Send a Tweet: @NicoleCrescenzi

Like us on Facebook  

 

Shekhar Paleja (left) and Brett Harris are trying to convince Mustard to retire from his role as an imaginary friend in the play “Mustard,” which runs at the Belfry Threatre from Oct. 30 to Nov. 25. (Nicole Crescenzi/News Staff)

Previous story
B.C. burlesque veteran Satan’s Angel to retire after 50+ years

Just Posted

Victoria man disputes charges of allegedly driving while in possession of pot

The man has a medical marijuana licence and says he was not impaired while driving

Minor earthquake recorded off coast of Vancouver Island

The 4.9 magnitude quake struck 9:22 p.m. on Halloween night

Prescribed burn blamed for smoky skies in Greater Victoria

Smoke from Sooke and Shirley descended on the region Halloween night

Voting referendum not simple choice: expert

Two-part ballot confuses many

Patrons report waiting over 40-minutes at Greater Victoria McDonald’s restaurant

Longer waiting times after the installation of the new McDelivery system

VIDEO: North Saanich home prize part of B.C. Millionaire Lottery

The grand prize winner can choose one of seven luxury homes around the province

BC Conservatives want in on electoral reform debate

Interim leader Scott Anderson of Vernon says all parties should be included, not just NDP, Liberals

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Ruptured Enbridge natural gas pipeline is back in action

Pipeline is operating at 80 per cent capacity

Environment Canada forecasts deluge for Lower Mainland, snow for northwestern B.C.

On the south coast, Environment Canada is forecasting 60 to 80 millimetres of precipitation.

Pittsburgh synagogue suspect pleads not guilty

Robert Gregory Bowers, accused in the Pittsburgh synagogue massacre, appeared briefly in federal court to face charges he killed 11 people.

Federal health minister responds to dying woman’s pleas to change law

Audrey Parker, who is terminally ill, says she will be ending her life sooner than she would like because Canada’s assisted dying law is too restrictive.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Churchill as town celebrates rail line repairs

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is in a northern Manitoba community to celebrate repairs to its rail line.

‘We play for them:’ Bronco to return to ice for his first game since bus crash

One of the Humboldt Broncos in a bus crash last April will be back on the ice with his team for the first time this weekend.

Most Read