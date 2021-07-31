Black Press photojournalist and movie director Arnold Lim. (Submitted photo)

Black Press photojournalist and movie director Arnold Lim. (Submitted photo)

Black Press photojournalist Arnold Lim reports from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

Podcast: Chat includes things to do while quarantining and Lim’s movie ‘All-in Madonna’

The PQB News podcast PQBeat can be found here. You can also search ‘PQBeat’ on Spotify, Google Podcasts, iTunes or the Podcast App on your iPhone).

PQBeat · Arnold Lim – Olympics Photography Manager – 7:29:21

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf and publisher Peter McCully talk with Black Press photojournalist Arnold Lim, who is in Japan working as a photography manager at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Talk includes how Lim dealt with the mandatory 14-day quarantine, how he developed his love for photography and his recent stint as the director of the movie ‘All-in Madonna’.

MORE: PQBeat: Chat with Vancouver Island’s ‘master chef’ Thea VanHerwaarden

MORE: PQBeat: Hall of Fame broadcaster Bernie Pascall shares some unique CFL tales

MORE: Listen to all PQBeat podcasts here.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

#PQBeatFoodMoviesPodcastTokyo 2020 Summer OlympicsvancouverislandVictoria

 

Saanich-based director and co-producer Arnold Lim (centre) guides crew members before shooting a scene for the feature film ‘All-in Madonna’. The film was shot in and around Victoria and the South Island in 2019. (Photo by Patrick Coble/Blue Lake Films).

Saanich-based director and co-producer Arnold Lim (centre) guides crew members before shooting a scene for the feature film ‘All-in Madonna’. The film was shot in and around Victoria and the South Island in 2019. (Photo by Patrick Coble/Blue Lake Films).

Previous story
IMAX Victoria set to repoen

Just Posted

Head baker Brook Schaddelee, (from left), manager Michele Byrne and chocolatier Jack Schaddelee smile behind the counter at the Dutch Bakery and Diner. The establishment has operated for 65 years and the current operators still use the traditional European recipes of grandfather and founder Kees Schaddelee. (Courtesy of Dutch Bakery and Diner)
Best of the City: Third-generation owners keep Dutch Bakery recipes alive after 65 years in Victoria

St. John Ambulance therapy dog Fasken (centre) does his thing at a Victoria law office. Pre-pandemic, the four-legged volunteers visited facilities such as hospitals, care homes, schools, workplaces and more on a weekly basis. (Courtesy of St. John’s Ambulance B.C. & Yukon)
St. John Ambulance therapy dogs head back to work in B.C. Aug. 5

The Royal B.C. Museum’s IMAX theatre is set to reopen Sept. 3, having been closed since November 2020 due to COVID-19. (RBCM/Facebook)
IMAX Victoria set to repoen

Black Press photojournalist Arnold Lim. (Submitted photo)
Black Press photojournalist Arnold Lim reports from the 2020 Tokyo Olympics