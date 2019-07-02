Blue Bridge brings Neil Simon comedy classic to the stage

Barefoot in the Park, on July 2-14, enjoyed a run on Broadway before becoming a successful film

Jonathan Mason and Laura-Jane Tresidder star in the Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre production of Neil Simon’s play Barefoot in the Park. It runs from July 2-14 at the Roxy Theatre on Quadra Street. Photo by Rebekah Johnson

An early play by an American master that was later adapted into a classic movie is coming to the stage of the Roxy Theatre, as the Blue Bridge Repertory Theatre presents Barefoot in the Park, running July 2-14.

The 1963 play by Neil Simon, who passed away only last year, become his longest-running hit and the 10th longest-running non-musical play in Broadway history. The work would find new life again in 1967 when director Gene Saks, sticking with Robert Redford reprising the lead role from the play’s run, turned it into a successful movie.

The comedic take on the joys and perils of the early days of marriage takes place in Greenwich Village, New York, peeking in on a newlywed couple in their first apartment as they negotiate their new lives together.

Blue Bridge will be going back to the play’s roots, with veteran director Fran Gebhard leading an all-star creative team and a cast that includes local stage veterans Jonathan Mason and Laura-Jane Tresidder in the lead roles. Filling out the cast are Gwynyth Walsh (Star Trek: The Next Generation, Da Vinci’s Inquest) and her real-life husband Chris Britton, along with Blue Bridge ensemble members Jacob Richmond and Malcolm Harvey.

Behind the scenes, Hans Saefkow is taking care of sets, while Jacqueline Gilchrist is on costumes, Rebekah Johnson tackles lighting and Jason King sets up the sound.

Tickets range from $20-$48 and are available online at bluebridgetheatre.ca or by calling 250-382-3370. The Blue Bridge box office is also open noon-4 p.m., Tuesday to Saturday at the Roxy Theatre (2657 Quadra St.).



