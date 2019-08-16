Carly Rae Jepsen brings her synth pop sound to Victoria’s Royal Theatre on Sept. 1. Photo by Markus&Koala

Carly Rae Jepsen headlines Victoria in triumphant return to the city

Canadian College of Performing Arts alum takes the stage Sept. 1

Carly Rae Jepsen brings her synth pop sound to Victoria’s Royal Theatre on Sept. 1. Photo by Markus&Koala

For Carly Rae Jepsen it’s sure to feel like the first time when she makes her triumphant return to Victoria, a once humble student turned international pop star.

Jepsen, a former student at the Oak Bay-based Canadian College of Performing Arts, revisits her roots Sept. 1 when she performs at the Royal Theatre. The stop is part of a world tour in promotion of her new album Dedication, which was released in May and was eagerly anticipated by fans and critics alike after the success of 2015’s E•MO•TION and a couple of hot hits released in the intervening years.

READ ALSO: ‘The Amazing Race Canada’ comes to Vancouver Island

Born and raised in Mission, Jepsen completed the one-year performing arts certificate program at CCPA after graduating high school in 2004. She left to pursue other opportunities and wound up finishing third in the 2007 season of Canadian Idol. She achieved international stardom when her single “Call Me Maybe” burst forth from seemingly every radio in the world in 2012.

Jepsen has been back to Victoria once since, opening for fellow B.C. act Hedley at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre in 2016, but this will be her first time in town as a headliner since she hit the big time.

Dedicated, released to positive reviews, carries on her brand of accessible, but stylized glitter pop music that could appeal to both 1980s girls just wanting to have fun, and 2019 hipsters looking for modern synth-pop production to appreciate.

The album’s singles, “Now That I Found You,” “No Drug Like Me” and “Too Much,” along with her beloved back catalogue, are sure to take centre stage when Jepsen returns to the Royal this Labour Day weekend.

Tickets for the show are still available online at rmts.bc.ca.


editor@mondaymag.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Feast of Fields celebrates the best in local food and beverages

Just Posted

Carly Rae Jepsen headlines Victoria in triumphant return to the city

Canadian College of Performing Arts alum takes the stage Sept. 1

Feast of Fields celebrates the best in local food and beverages

Tickets available online only for Farm Folk City Folk culinary fundraiser Aug. 25 in North Saanich

Blasting in Colwood’s Allandale property rattles neighbours

The blasting expected to last up to five months

Esquimalt Fire Department rolls out 25-foot pig for Ribfest

The Esquimalt Fire Department hogged some hall space for a cheeky character

Island Health extends warning after continued spike in overdoses

Public and drug users cautioned about stronger drugs

Leave them alone: Vancouver Aquarium issues warning after several seal pups ‘disturbed’

Rescue centre staff report seeing more seal pups who’ve been handled inappropriately by humans

POLL: What is the main thing you would like to see improved on BC Ferries?

BC Ferries passengers are sounding off on what they would like to… Continue reading

Greater Victoria wanted list for the week of Aug. 13

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Feds consider building road to transport fish around Big Bar slide

Crews are moving rocks and boulders to create passageways in the Fraser River

Police dog helps nab violent offender after he flees from police on Vancouver Island

Multi-unit effort needed to apprehend John Wesley Shaw, 44, in Nanaimo Monday

VIDEO: Trudeau repeats non-apology for ‘standing up for jobs’ in SNC-Lavalin case

PM reiterates he disagrees with report, but accepts it and takes responsibility for his actions

Strong winds fuel northern B.C. wildfires; progress made on Eagle Bluff blaze

Eagle Bluff remains B.C.’s most threatening wildfire, burning near Oliver, B.C.

B.C. rider says he’s lucky to be alive after trail mishap

Gerald Cline credits rescuers, from fellow riders to Cumberland first responders

Weeding out the competition: Grand Forks to host cannabis contest at fall fair

Mayor to be among judges evaluating look, smell and ‘burnability’

Most Read