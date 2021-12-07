Claremont students bring modern version of Scrooge to Saanich

Grace Sinats (centre) plays Eddie Scrooge, a 17-year-old with a bah-humbug attitude. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) Humbug High is a modern adaptation of Dickens’ classic tale, a Christmas Carol – performed by theatre students at Claremont Secondary in Saanich. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) Twenty Claremont Secondary students have on stage roles in Humbug High, with an additional 12 crew behind the scenes. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff) Claremont students rehearse lines and positioning for Humbug High, playing on stage at the Ridge Playhouse Dec. 9 through 11. (Megan Atkins-Baker/News Staff)

Quintessential holiday tale A Christmas Carol will be brought to life this week by Claremont Secondary theatre students in a modern adaptation called Humbug High.

The production kicks off the holiday season with three shows at the high school’s Ridge Playhouse Dec. 9 to 11, with curtain at 7:30 p.m.

The adapted script is by Canadian playwright Lindsay Price, who specializes in theatre for young audiences.

“Humbug High has a lot to offer the community and the story of realizing that you need to think about your way of being, because it does have an impact on others,” said Claremont teacher and show director Colin Plant, who

Plant, who also happens to be a Saanich councillor and Capital Regional District board chair, guides a team of 20 actors and a dozen more students behind the scenes for the production.

Among those on stage is Grace Sinats, who plays Eddie Scrooge, a 17-year-old with a bad attitude similar to that of Ebenezer Scrooge in the traditional version of the story.

ALSO READ: Victoria actor moves audiences in portrayal of Scrooge, others at Craigdarroch Castle

The high school dynamic in the story makes for a more approachable and humorous adaptation, Sinats said.

“It doesn’t take itself too seriously, the moral is conveyed and there are a lot of heavy topics discussed, but there is levity and the opportunity for the audience to have fun with us,” she said.

Students will perform with masks on and audience members are required to wear masks, too.

Tickets are $1o at the door to watch the show in person, or $20 plus a $2.25 service fee to watch the event via livestream. Attendees bringing non-perishable food items to the theatre receive a dollar off the ticket price per item, up to a maximum $5 discount. Livestream tickets can be booked online at booktixlive.ca/portal/css or for more information visit claremont.sd63.bc.ca.

ChristmasLive theatre