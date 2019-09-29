Classic creepy films on screen at Craigdarroch Castle

The Classics at Craigdarroch Movie Series is returning to Craigdarroch Castle, with movies running every Thursday evening throughout October.

The series begins on Oct. 3, with Dracula (1931). Count Dracula travels to London, wreaking havoc and sucking the blood of young women, thus, turning them into vampires.

Frankenstein (1931), will be screened on Oct. 10. Obsessed scientist, Dr. Henry Frankenstein, attempts to create life by assembling a creature from body parts of the dead. The confused and traumatizes monster escapes Dr. Frankenstein, wreaking havoc on the countryside.

On Oct. 17, House on Haunted Hill (1959) will play. Five guests show up at a possibly hunted mansion with a promise of receiving $10,000 if they survive the night. Meanwhile, guest of honour Annabelle, concocts her own scheme that involves shooting the potentially crazy millionaire.

The last film in the series, Nosferatu (1922), will screen on Oct. 24. This silent horror film follows as mysterious Count Orlok summons Thomas Hutter to his remote Transylvanian castle in the mountains. Orlok falls in love with his wife, Ellen. After Orlok reveals that he is a vampire, Hutter struggles to escape the castle, knowing Ellen is in danger.

Movies begin at 6 p.m., doors open at 5:45 p.m. Seating is first come, first served. Tickets are $12 for the general public and $10 for members of the Castle Society. Movies are shown in the castle’s dance hall on the fourth floor (not accessible).

