Colwood library added to growing list of Netflix filming locations

Three original Netflix productions have now been filmed in Greater Victoria

Colwood’s Juan de Fuca branch of the Greater Victoria Public Library is the latest location in the region to be featured in a Netflix original production, appearing in Rescued by Ruby earlier this year. (Greater Victoria Public Library/Facebook)

Another West Shore location has been added to the ever-growing list of Netflix filming locales in Greater Victoria.

The Greater Victoria Public Library Juan de Fuca branch in Colwood was featured in the Netflix original Rescued by Ruby, released earlier this year. The building serves as the backdrop for an obedience class Daniel (played by Grant Gustin) takes with his dog, Ruby.

Colwood’s Esquimalt Lagoon is also featured in the film, while other Greater Victoria filming locations include the CRD Animal Shelter on the Pat Bay Highway, the SD61 district building in Saanich, and Victoria’s Fairfield neighbourhood.

According to the website netflixinyourneighbourhood.ca, which maps out Canadian filming locations for all of the company’s original productions, Greater Victoria locations have so far featured in three different productions.

The series Super Pupz, also released earlier this year, was filmed across Greater Victoria at locations including the Brentwood Bay Marina, Central Saanich Animal Hospital, Dominion Astrophysical Observatory, Saltchuck Pie Truck, and Vinyl Envy in downtown Victoria.

The popular show Maid, released in 2021, was also filmed in the region, with filming at locations such as West Shore Parks and Recreation in Colwood, East Sooke, the Swartz Bay Ferry Terminal, Tillicum Laundry, The Duke Saloon, the former Guild restaurant in Victoria, Fernwood Square, and Ten Mile Point.

