CRUSH: Belfry fundraiser wines and dines supporters

The jury may still be out on whether or not drinking is good for your health, but the Belfry Theatre is making sure you can at least drink for a good cause.

Crush – A Fine Wine Affair is a night of all things wine coming to the Delta Ocean Pointe Resort on Sunday, Oct. 21 to raise money for the Belfry. The annual fine wine auction and tasting event will this year feature a 20-lot live auction that includes the oldest vintage bottle they’ve yet had: an 1845 Cossart Gordon Madeira Solera Boal from Portugal valued at over $1,200.

The auction will also feature more affordable fare from France, Australia, B.C. and beyond, all donated from the private collections of individuals and local restaurants. A separate silent auction includes wine gift baskets, dining and travel opportunities and other experiences geared to the wine lover.

Pairing with the auction will be tastings from BC wineries and cideries and tasty bites from Chef Craig Stoneman. Also, sommelier Pamela Sanderson from Hire a Somm will be hosting a kind-of-for-fun but kind-of-competitive blind tasting. And all will be accompanied by the jazz stylings of the Joey Smith Trio.

Tickets are $95. For more information and tickets ($95) visit belfry.bc.ca/crush.