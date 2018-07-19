DJ Pauly D’s second show in Victoria has already sold over half the tickets. (Photo courtesy DJ Pauly D Facebook page)

DJ Pauly D adds second show after first Victoria date sells out in less than two hours

Some tickets still available after second date added

After selling out the first event date, Pauly D has added another show at Upstairs Cabaret.

READ MORE: Jersey Shore cast member brings his DJ skills to Victoria

Tickets for the first show went on sale July 6 and according to Upstairs Cabaret management, sold out in less than an hour and a half. Tickets for the second show, which was added one week after the first show’s ticket sales, are more than half sold.

Pauly D shared a message to Upstairs Cabaret, that they posted on their Facebook page, announcing that he had added a second show in Victoria.

The Pacific Northwest seems to love DJ Pauly D.

He is slated to be in Vancouver this September, and a second show was added after the first date sold out. He is also performing for a sold-out crowd in Seattle in August.

