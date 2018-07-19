DJ Pauly D adds second show after first Victoria date sells out in less than two hours

Some tickets still available after second date added

DJ Pauly D’s second show in Victoria has already sold over half the tickets. (Photo courtesy DJ Pauly D Facebook page)

After selling out the first event date, Pauly D has added another show at Upstairs Cabaret.

READ MORE: Jersey Shore cast member brings his DJ skills to Victoria

Tickets for the first show went on sale July 6 and according to Upstairs Cabaret management, sold out in less than an hour and a half. Tickets for the second show, which was added one week after the first show’s ticket sales, are more than half sold.

Pauly D shared a message to Upstairs Cabaret, that they posted on their Facebook page, announcing that he had added a second show in Victoria.

The Pacific Northwest seems to love DJ Pauly D.

He is slated to be in Vancouver this September, and a second show was added after the first date sold out. He is also performing for a sold-out crowd in Seattle in August.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

lindsey.horsting@goldstreamgazette.com