DJ Pauly D adds second show after first Victoria date sells out in less than two hours

After selling out the first event date, Pauly D has added another show at Upstairs Cabaret.
Tickets for the first show went on sale July 6 and according to Upstairs Cabaret management, sold out in less than an hour and a half. Tickets for the second show, which was added one week after the first show’s ticket sales, are more than half sold.
Pauly D shared a message to Upstairs Cabaret, that they posted on their Facebook page, announcing that he had added a second show in Victoria.
The Pacific Northwest seems to love DJ Pauly D.
He is slated to be in Vancouver this September, and a second show was added after the first date sold out. He is also performing for a sold-out crowd in Seattle in August.
