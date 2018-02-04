Ensemble honours Canadian jazz icon with UVic concert

With several impressive tribute tours under his belt, one of Canada’s best jazz saxophonists, Rémi Bolduc, brings his jazz ensemble to Victoria as part of their tour honoring Canadian jazz icon, Oscar Peterson.

Peterson is recognized as one of the most important pianists in the history of jazz. During the course of his career, the Montreal-born pianist and composer played alongside music greats like Ella Fitzgerald, Dizzy Gillespie, Billie Holiday and Louis Armstrong. A few of Peterson’s music accomplishments include his 8 Grammy Awards, a Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997, the Governor General’s Performing Arts Award for Lifetime Achievement in 1992 and a Companion of the Order of Canada.

This concert, Swingin’ with Oscar, features The Rémi Bolduc Jazz Ensemble, in a thrilling set commemorating the Canadian icon’s brilliance and profound influence on jazz music. Known as a musician’s musician, Rémi Bolduc’s eclectic yet eloquent playing style has put him at the forefront of modern saxophone mastery. He is known for his intensity as much as his precision, giving spirited performances and leaving audiences with his vibrant sense of passion for jazz. Remi is also professor and Area chair at the jazz department at McGill University in Montreal.

Remi Bolduc Jazz Ensemble – including are Taurey Butler on piano, Fraser Hollins on bass and David Laing on drums – performs Sunday, March 4 at 7:30 p.m. in the Farquhar Auditorium, University Centre at UVic. Tickets are $28 to $38 available through the UVic Ticket Centre 250-721-8480 or ticket@uvic.ca.

Visit remibolduc.com for a taste of the music.