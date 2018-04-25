Esquimalt High theatre blends teen, adult themes in Heathers: The Musical

Charlotte Hubert (left) Emma St-Denis and Erin Waddell portray Heather Duke, Heather Chandler and Heather McNamara in Esquimalt High School’s production of “Heathers: The Musical,” which winds up with three shows this week at the school theatre. PHOTO CONTRIBUTED

Esquimalt High School theatre students bring romance, forgery and murder to the stage with their performance of Heathers: The Musical.

The dark comedy is based on the 1988 cult film of the same name and follows the story of high school students’ coming of age mixed with some very adult scenarios.

“It’s great music, great dancing and quite a dark story … but with humour that lets the audience adjust to it,” said Kaehlen Allison, musical theatre teacher and director at Esquimalt High.

The production is traditionally described as a” laugh-out-loud comedy with an unflinching look at the joy and anguish of teenage life that brings a whole new generation of jocks, freaks, losers, burnouts, posers and airheads to 1980s Westerberg High.”

Heathers: The Musical opened last weekend and winds up this week with shows Thursday, Friday and Saturday (April 26 to 28). Doors open at 7 p.m. with curtain at 7:30 at the Esquimalt High theatre, 847 Colville Rd.

Tickets are $12 at the door for adults, $10 for students.

nicole.crescenzi@vicnews.com