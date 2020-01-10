British character actor Bill Nighy, who co-stars with Annette Bening in Hope Gap, screening at the 2020 Victoria Film Festival, will be in town for a post-screening conversation on stage Feb. 8 at The Vic Theatre. (Film still courtesy Screen Media Films)

Famed character actor Bill Nighy to be part of 2020 Victoria Film Festival

Nighy to chat after Feb. 8 screening of the film Hope Gap

The Victoria Film Festival scored a coup for this year’s events, landing famed British character actor and occasional leading man Bill Nighy, the co-star of Hope Gap, for a Feb. 8 onstage chat after the evening screening of the film.

Nighy, 70, who stars alongside Screen Actors Guild and Golden Globe-winning actor Annette Bening in Hope Gap, will take part in an In Conversation With talk at The Vic Theatre. Hope Gap screens at 7:45 p.m.

“It’s totally a coup, you can’t help but love him,” festival director Kathy Kay says of bringing Nighy to town. “He’s been working for a long time and has been in a lot of big films, but he often goes back to doing these special dramas.”

Nighy largely built his career as a character actor in British film and television, but has played larger roles in such films as Love Actually, in which he portrayed aging rock star Billy Mack; the Pirates of the Caribbean series as octopus-like Davy Jones, and The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

The festival, which unveiled its 2020 program guide Thursday night at The Vic Theatre, runs Feb. 7-16. Individual film tickets and packages went on sale as of midnight last night and can be purchased online at victoriafilmfestival.com.

For more information, call 250-389-0444.

