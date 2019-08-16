Feast of Fields offers chef-created small plate food items made with fresh local ingredients. (FarmFolkCityFolk/Facebook)

Feast of Fields celebrates the best in local food and beverages

Tickets available online only for Farm Folk City Folk culinary fundraiser Aug. 25 in North Saanich

In times gone past, livestock likely grazed on the North Saanich lands around Snowdon House Gourmet and Gifts on Mills Road.

On Sunday, Aug. 25 from 1 to 4 p.m. it’ll be humans grazing on some of the finest fresh food products and beverages available on the South Island, as FarmFolk CityFolk presents the annual Feast of Fields celebration.

The Feast is a wandering event, meaning you’re able to sample unique creations from up to 50 different food and beverage presenters, from chef-made delicacies to the latest craft beers and locally vinted wines.

Feast of Fields in North Saanich (2018)

Feast of Fields is the primary fundraiser for FarmFolk CityFolk, a grassroots organization that works around the province to connect, empower and inspire people to strengthen B.C.’s sustainable food systems, and undertakes projects designed to improve access to this food for the public. All of the presenters for Feast of Fields donate their products and time to the cause, helping increase the amount raised.

Tickets are $99 plus tax for this 19-over event. New this year are a limited number of VIP packages, available at $250. They include priority entrance, special concierge service with a welcome treat from a local chef, seating in a private area, personal tours of the farm and a special commemorative gift bag for each guest.

Tickets are not available at the gate. They must be purchased in advance on eventbrite.ca.

Snowdon House, surrounded by a grove of hundreds of Douglas fir trees, is located at 1890 Mills Rd. For more information visit feastoffields.com/vancouver-island-2019-feast/.


