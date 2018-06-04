FILM AND FOOD: Victoria Film Festival presents an award-winning combination

Flynn McGarry, the subject of the food documentary Chef Flynn, works on his presentation in the kitchen in a scene from the movie. The Feast: Food and Film event runs June 7 to 16. Photo courtesy Victoria Film Festival.

By Tim Collins

Monday Magazine contributor

Kathy Kay, director of the Victoria Film Festival, can’t help but smile when she talks about the FEAST: Food&Film Festival.

“A lot of people in Victoria are foodies at heart so this was a perfect concept for our festival,” said Kay.

The festival kicks off on June 7 with a free event in which the Greater Victoria Public Library’s most erudite presenters summarize a series of foodie books in 30 seconds or less.

A week later (June 14) the event moves on to Fermented, a feature length exploration of some of the amazing food and drinks that arises from this ancient process.

Chef Edward Lee and and a selection of all-star chefs and brew masters will give new insights to find the “beauty in rot” with a selection of beverages and foods, including vegan based cheeses and local kombucha.

Michelin Stars: Tales from the kitchen (June 14) digs into the greatness and flaws of the Guide Michelin, providing a realistic understanding of the golden age of gastronomy.

A delectable selection of hors d’oeuvres and cocktails will be available and the award winning Sherigan distillery will provide special cocktails.

On June 15, the festival highlights The Goddesses of Food, women who have made their mark in and are changing the way we consider fine food.

“These women use gastronomy as a way to communicate,” said Kay. “And within that education comes lessons on culture and the changing world.”

Kristen Needham, the founder and cider-master at Sea Cider Farm and Ciderhouse, will be on hand with beverages. Needham is a member of Dames d’Escoffier, and is passionate about elevating women as leaders in the world of food and hospitality.

Also featured on June 15, director Andrew Peat presents Scotch – A Golden Dream – a film exploring the beverage dubbed “the water of life.” Naturally, the film is accompanied by a wee dram of the best from Victoria Caledonian Distillery.

Finally, the festival’s June 16 offerings will explore the newcomers.

The 2018 film Chef Flynn examines the rise of young cooking phenomenon Flynn McGarry – he’s now 19 – who has taken the culinary world by storm.

In New Chefs on The Block, director Dustin Harrison-Atlas explores the struggles of new restaurateurs as they invest their life savings in pursuit of a culinary dream.

“This is the sixth year for this event and every year we just keep getting better,” said Kay. “We have the only licensed movie theatre in Victoria so the location is perfect. And by the way, our popcorn is made with organic coconut oil and the finest ingredients, so it’s amazing as well.”

Tickets for Feast: food&film are available at feastfoodfilm.ca.