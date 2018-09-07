Five things to do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Derek Raphael Ventura keeps an eye on the grill for Gator BBQ during Esquimalt Ribfest. The three-day extravaganza of ribs, live music, community fun and craft beer returns to Bullen Park, Sept. 7-9. (Photo contributed)

Here are five great events taking place across Greater Victoria this weekend.

Beer Fest is not just for hopheads

The Great Canadian Beer Festival is back for its 26th year, taking place Sept. 7 and 8 at Royal Athletic Park. The two-day festival will feature beers from 64 breweries as well as cider from two cideries.

Besides a wide range of brews from B.C., attendees will also be able to sample beers from Ontario, Quebec, Alberta and even the product of a new brewery in the Northwest Territories.

Ribfest returns to Esquimalt

For three days, Bullen Park will be transformed for the annual Esquimalt Ribfest, running Sept. 7 to 9. And there will even be vegetarian options on the menu.

Rib teams from as far away as Ontario and Saskatchewan will compete for the coveted people’s choice award and be judged by Mayor Barb Desjardins and other local personalities, for best ribs and best sauce.

Six years in, the event has raised more than $500,000 for the Esquimalt Firefighters Charitable Fund and the ongoing efforts to build Esquimalt High School an all-weather playing field.

Sooke Fall Fair transform community hall

The Sooke Fall Fair transforms the Sooke Community Hall this weekend for the annual event.

The Sooke Country Market will again be a part of the fair on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along with the Sooke Lions Club offering up its pancake breakfast on Sunday. There will also be pony rides on Saturday and the ever popular pet parade on Sunday. For a schedule of events, go to sookefallfair.ca.

Community fling and fiddle fun take over the Highlands

There’s no shortage of family fun in the Highlands this weekend with the Highlands Community Fling on Saturday, followed by Fiddle Fun in the Highlands on Sunday.

Taking place from noon until 5 p.m. at the Caleb Pike Heritage Park, 1589 Millstream Rd., this year’s annual event includes live entertainment by Bijoux du Bayou and Back Track, a community market, dunk tank, crafts and games, as well as a firefighter obstacle course for children. New this year, residents are invited to browse an exhibit on emergency preparedness.

On Sunday, residents can join the B.C. Fiddle Orchestra for two afternoon performances at the Highlands Community Hall. The orchestra’s Old-Time Dance Band, comprised of youth and directed by well-known Victoria fiddler Daniel Lapp, will perform a concert presentation from 2 to 3 p.m., followed by an orchestra dance from 3 to 4 p.m.

Metchosin Day celebrates rural charm

Celebrating its 51st year, Metchosin Day is back this Sunday and is a full day dedicated to celebrating the rural charm of the District of Metchosin. As per tradition, Sunday’s event will start with a five-kilometre run/walk beginning at the community hall at 8 a.m. There are prizes for the fastest in each age category and draw prizes. There will also be plenty of live entertainment, a number of contests and demonstrations, a farmers’ market, and of course, lots of delicious food with a lamb and salmon barbecue being offered.

Metchosin Day takes place at the Metchosin Municipal Grounds behind the fire hall, at 4450 Happy Valley Rd., on Sunday, Sept. 9 from 8 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Parking and admission are free.

Find more great events online with our community calendar.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

editor@goldstreamgazette.com