Fugget about it! Tony ‘n’ Tina’s Wedding invites you to join the family

If you’ve never experienced the boisterous and spirited feel of an Italian wedding, you’ve got a great opportunity this month at Victoria’s Edelweiss Club in James Bay.

Tony and Tina’s Wedding combines the fun and frivolity of a comedic stage show with the unusual interactive element of having the audience serve as the wedding guests.

“It’s a really fun and funny show,” says co-producer Maria Manna, who was in the cast of an Edmonton production of the show back in the 1980s.

“Guests can get as much or as little as they want out of this show,” she says. “You’re treated like a guest, you get a full Italian meal – we’ve got a local guy making sausages, locally made pasta sauce, you get the bubbly, there’s a full bar and there’s wedding cake!”

For the uninitiated, Tony and Tina’s Wedding tells the story of the nuptials of Tony Nunzio and Tina Vitale. Guests are part of “La Famiglia,” and can expect to be included in the family drama: dancing with the father of the groom’s stripper girlfriend, helping a confused bridesmaid find her fictitious boyfriend, swooning over the dulcet tones of Donny Dulce and his wife, Celeste, or enjoying a raucous version of “Like a Virgin” sung by a nun, the cousin of the bride.

The shows run from 5 to 10 p.m. Sept. 26-29, although the Saturday night (Sept. 28) performance is already sold out. Guests can purchase individual tickets for $75, or full tables for eight people can be reserved for $600 (includes two bottles of wine).

