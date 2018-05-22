Galiano Ensemble celebrates 18 years with final performance at UVic

Performance June 6 to thank everyone who has supported the orchestra through the years

The Galiano Ensemble of Victoria hosts its final performance next month at the University of Victoria.

This concert marks the end of 18 years of rich and varied concerts by the ensemble. Music Director, Yariv Aloni, and the accomplished members of the orchestra have been honoured to be an important part of Victoria’s music community.

The Galiano Ensemble includes many of Victoria’s finest string players. Among its members are those whose names are immediately recognizable as some of the foremost practitioners in the art of chamber music. At the same time, the Ensemble has played an important mentoring role with students at the University of Victoria. The opportunity to perform in concert has contributed to many UVic graduates going on to become professional musicians.

The final performance provides an opportunity for the Galiano performers to thank everyone who has supported the orchestra through the years – subscribers, audience members, donors and volunteers.

This evening’s concluding program will continue a tradition of performing a selection of English compositions to end each season. Included on the program are Lady Radnor’s Suite by Hubert Parry; English Suite by Paul Lewis; A Spring Garland by Cecil Armstrong Gibbs; and Frank Bridge’s Suite for Strings.

Please join Yariv Aloni and the orchestra for what promises to be a truly memorable evening as the Galiano Ensemble’s distinguished record of providing wonderful chamber music to the community comes to a close.

The Galiano Ensemble’s final performance is Wednesday, June 6 at 8 p.m. in the Phillip T. Young Recital Hall, MacLaurin Building at UVic. Tickets are $30 to $33 at www.galiano.ca.

 

