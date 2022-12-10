Greater Victoria law community stage Dracula for charity

Proceeds from this year’s show will go to two local charities working to end poverty and suicide

Lawyers on Stage Theatre Society on stage. (Courtesy of Lawyers on Stage Theatre Society)

Lawyers sink their teeth into their annual play for charity with Dracula: A Radio Play by Orson Welles.

Lawyers on Stage Theatre Society will open this year’s show Dec. 15 and it will run until Dec. 18 at Langham Court Theatre.

“This year the show is Dracula: Radio Play, which is a radio version of Bram Stoker’s novel,” said Andrew Pirie, the president of Lawyers on Stage Theatre Society. “The radio adaptation was done by Orson Welles.”

The show includes 23 actors from the legal community in the Greater Victoria area and is supported by theatre professors behind the scenes.

“The interesting thing about this show is that all of the sounds that go along with the show are all created by a group of what are called foley artists, who make all the sounds whether it is footsteps of creaky doors or bat wings or wolves – all created live on stage by these artist,” he said.

“It really is quite a show.”

Members of the Victoria legal community put on annual plays to raise awareness of a community need and this year proceeds will be ear-marked for Together Against Poverty Society (TAPS) and Need2: Suicide Prevention, Education, and Support.

Tickets are available at langhamtheatre.ca.

