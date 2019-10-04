Victoria artist and author Megan Evans shows her work, including this one, in the exhibition A Decade of Creative Sparks, on at the Coast Collective Gallery from Oct. 2-13. You can meet Evans and learn more about her creative process at a reception Oct. 5 at the gallery, from 1-3 p.m.

Haunting imagery sandwiched between colourful exhibits at Coast Collective in October

Free gallery in Colwood features three meet-the-artists events, starting with Megan Evans on Oct. 5

From inspiring works of art to a Halloween-inspired exhibition featuring sometimes creepy depictions of things that scare us, visitors will find a range of genres on display at the Coast Collective Gallery in Colwood in October.

First up is Victoria-born visual artist and author Megan Evans, who is showing a collection of her works entitled A Decade of Creative Sparks. Evans has shown in many local shows and is also a member of the Victoria and Sooke arts councils.

She writes that being engaged in art for her is not only a channel for self-expression, it is a therapeutic process that helps her cope with chronic pain and depression. Diagnosed in her teens with the painful spinal disease, spondylolisthesis, she says painting allows her to focus on positive things like the beauty of nature, self discovery, and learning new skills.

Gallery visitors may also recognize Evans’ name or her work from the Collective’s Rotating Gallery program, which sees members’ art hanging in venues around Langford and View Royal. She is also co-author of No Quarter: Dominium and No Quarter: Wenches, titles in a historical fiction/romance series.

Evans will be at a meet-the-artist reception from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5 at the gallery, at 103-318 Wale Rd. in the Holiday Inn Express and Suites building.

The exhibition Haunted, at Coast Collective Gallery Oct. 16-Nov. 3, will offer many depictions of ideas or images than can haunt us, like this photo by Caprina Valentine entitled Catacombs.

Spooky, thought-provoking imagery will haunt you

If you enjoy testing the limits of your fears, you’ll want to check out Haunted, at the Gallery Oct. 16 through Nov. 3.

Collective artists are being asked to come up with pieces that illustrate some of the ways in which we can be haunted: by a memory, a feeling or perhaps something more spiritual.

As Caprina Valentine’s haunting photo, Catacombs (inset photo) shows, imagery can be a very powerful way to stir up memories or the viewer’s imagination. While they have yet to be selected, a meet-the-artists reception will happen Friday, Oct. 25 from 7-9 p.m. at the gallery.

From darker thoughts to vibrant colours

On a lighter note, Colour My World, featuring art by Deborah Czernecky, Marcela Strasdas and Sharlene Stushnov-Lee brings vibrant colours to the forefront in a display that is part of the Westridge Collection near the centre of the Gallery and gift shop space. Running from Oct. 30 to Nov. 10, this exhibition includes a meet-the-artists reception on Sunday, Nov. 3 from 1:30-3:30 p.m.

All exhibitions at the Coast Collective Gallery are free to visitors. The Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday (closed Monday and Tuesday).


