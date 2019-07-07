Artist demonstrations are a popular part of the Sooke Fine Arts Show, happening this year from July 26 to Aug. 5 at the SEAPARC. Facebook

Head to Sooke this month for annual Island arts extravaganza

The 33rd Sooke Fine Arts Show offers visitors a veritable museum of modern art

For 32 years the Sooke Fine Arts Show has created a world-class exhibit of art in all its forms.

Open to the public from July 26 to Aug. 5 at a transformed SEAPARC near Sooke Harbour, the 33rd annual show provides the opportunity for the finest artists from Vancouver Island and B.C.’s coastal islands to showcase and sell their work.

As organizers and participants in this summer’s arts extravaganza prepare to do it all again, it’s interesting to note some of the stats:

  • The show is Vancouver Island’s longest-running juried fine art show and the Island’s premier summer arts event
  • The 11-day art show and sale draws more than 9,000 art lovers from Canada, the U.S. and abroad
  • More than 375 works of original art will be on display in a stunning, 16,000-square-foot gallery at the SEAPARC complex

There are numerous special events on during the Show, starting off with the Purchaser’s Preview Evening, July 25 from 7-10 p.m. For a $35 ticket, you not only get first crack at claiming a piece, you can enjoy live music, as well as hors d’oeuvres from 4 Beaches B&B Catering.

Special children’s and youth art activities are slated for July 30, and seniors tea events happen July 31 and Aug. 1 from 2-4 p.m. Admission to the tea is included with the show ticket for anyone 65-over, or $3 extra for all others.

There’s artist demonstrations and lectures throughout the show, as well as musical entertainment. Plus, for those seeking a more in-depth visit, your admission includes a docent tour led by artists and volunteers who can provide new perspectives on the works, or focus on specific artistic mediums or thematic works.

You can also check out the gift shop, packed full of delightful and affordable handmade gift items made by exhibiting artists.

For a full events schedule and other information, visit sookefinearts.com.

 

Previous story
‘Spider-Man’ soars with $185.1M over six-day holiday weekend
Next story
ADRIAN CHALIFOUR: Opening up his solo heart

Just Posted

PHOTOS: 2019 Victoria Pride Parade hits downtown

Hundreds of floats, thousands of onlookers fill downtown core for 26th annual parade

Saanich-based team set to compete a global soccer tournament

Island Fire Football Association among five Canadian teams playing in the 2019 Gothia Cup

Island Fire soccer academy players prepare for two European tournaments

At the end of July, the local team will head to Manchester and then Cardiff

ADRIAN CHALIFOUR: Opening up his solo heart

Victoria singer-songwriter embarking upon life after Towers and Trees

Head to Sooke this month for annual Island arts extravaganza

The 33rd Sooke Fine Arts Show offers visitors a veritable museum of modern art

WATCH: Buskers delight crowds in downtown Victoria

Downtown Victoria Buskers Festival runs until July 7

Baby locked in car at Kelowna Walmart

First responders rescued 4-month-old within a few minutes

VIDEO: Province took too long to approve kidney treatment for B.C. man, lawsuit claims

Paul Chung is on dialysis for life while others have benefited from a new drug

Ottawa not looking at changing impaired driving laws despite study on THC levels

Feds say cannabis driving laws are ‘based on strong and indisputable evidence that cannabis is an impairing drug’

Mistrust, lack of info holding back Canadians getting vaccinated: B.C. pharmacist

11 per cent of B.C. adults say their trust in vaccinations have decreased in the past year

Five things to know about Canadian immigration detention centres

CBSA says there were 6,609 people detained in holding centres in 2017-18

Flood victims in Grand Forks, B.C., in limbo more than one year after disaster

About 100 properties are affected and offers will be made on a case by case basis

B.C. VIEWS: Killing B.C. industries won’t save the caribou

Herds dwindling across Canada, with or without logging

Little Free Pantries spring up to help tackle food insecurity in Canada

Researchers estimated food prices will rise between 1.5 and 3.5 per cent this year

Most Read