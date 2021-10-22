Hear Sooke Philharmonic’s first indoor concert since before the pandemic

The Oct. 31 musical event is at Sooke Community Hall

The Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra presents Together Again, a concert featuring violinists David Stewart and Paule Préfontaine on Oct. 31. (Niek Verlaan - Pixabay)

After more than 18 months without in-person indoor concerts, the Sooke Philharmonic Orchestra will again play music with Together Again, a concert featuring violinists David Stewart and Paule Préfontaine.

The Oct. 31 concert begins at 2:30 p.m. in the Sooke Community Hall.

Yariv Aloni, the orchestra’s music director, will conduct the ensemble in a program highlighting string orchestra works: Respighi’s peaceful Ancient Airs and Dances for Strings, Elgar’s haunting and soulful Sospiri, and Weiner’s Divertimento No. 2, based on Hungarian folk melodies.

Recently calling Sooke home after distinguished careers in Europe, Stewart and Préfontaine will perform Vivaldi’s Concerto for Two Violins in A minor and Piazzolla’s Libertango.

“We are eager to play for a live audience in Sooke, our wonderfully supportive home community,” said Aloni. “The performance is named Together Again in celebration of the musicians and audience reuniting in concert, as music lovers are able to enjoy live performances once again.”

Those at the concert, including musicians and volunteers, are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Face coverings and social distancing are also required.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for seniors, children 18 and under are admitted free.

For information and tickets, go to sookephil.ca, email sookephilharmonic@gmail.com or phone 250-419-3569.

