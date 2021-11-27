Musician Tyler Joe Miller. (File photo)

MUSIC CONTEST

‘Holy smokes!’: B.C. musician reacts after winning $25K ‘Top of the Country Contest’

Tyler Joe Miller’s bio and song video are posted to topcountry.siriusxm.ca

Surrey-based musician Tyler Joe Miller is the winner of $25,000 as top performer in SiriusXM’s Top of the Country contest.

He’ll also be flown to Nashville with SOCAN for a week-long songwriting trip, among other music-related prizes.

“Holy smokes!! I don’t even know what to say! It’s still sinking in that I WON Top Of The Country last night!” Miller posted to Facebook on Saturday (Nov. 27), from London, Ont., during Canadian Country Music Week and awards.

He thanked the contest hosts, fellow contest entrants and his record label, MDM Recordings.

“Thanks to my band for putting in the hard work to put on a kickass show with me, couldn’t do it without ya, this is all of our win,” Miller added.

His bio and song video are posted to topcountry.siriusxm.ca/artist/tyler-joe-miller.

“Tyler Joe Miller continues on his path in Canadian country music with the release of his debut EP Sometimes I Don’t, But Sometimes I Do and the rise of his current single ‘Sometimes I Do’,” the bio says. “His gold-certified debut single, ‘Pillow Talkin’’ earned him his first #1 hit, while follow-up track ‘I Would Be Over Me Too’ made him the first independent Canadian country artist to reach #1 with their first two singles.”

Miller was born in Surrey and first played in a band before he took a break from music for several years. During his time off, he began doing humanitarian work.

Miller now lives in the Cloverdale area, years after graduating from Frank Hurt Secondary in Newton.

Along with Miller, the seven other finalists in SiriusXM’s Top of the Country competition were Don Amero (based in Winnipeg), Raquel Cole (Vernon), Carolina East (South River, NL), Nate Haller (Toronto), Brittany Kennell (Beaconsfield, QC), Kalsey Kulyk (Hudson Bay, SK) and Kelly Prescott (Almonte, ON).


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Music

