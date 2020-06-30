Coastal wolves are among the unique species featured in the IMAX documentary Great Bear Rainforest. (Ian McAllister/Pacific Wild)

Imax Victoria back in action

Theatre reopens July 3 after COVID-19 closure

Prepare to be amazed by the big screen once again.

Imax Victoria, located in the Royal BC Museum, will be reopening its doors to the public, resuming operations starting this Friday, July 3, after a three-and-a-half-month closure.

“We are so grateful for the local community support during our shutdown. We can’t wait to reopen the theatre again so that people can come and enjoy our films in a safe and comfortable environment,” said Paul Wild, theatre director.

Capacity has been reduced to 50 people, which will leave ample room for physical distancing within the theatre and the lobby. The concession and gift shop will be open during operating hours.

To allow for rigorous cleaning, showtimes have also been adapted and will no longer be playing hourly. Imax Victoria advises theatre patrons to check the schedule in advance of their planned visit.

Flims that were playing before the closure will return to the screen to give fans an opportunity to catch any titles they may have missed.

Raiders of the Lost Ark, the 1980 classic, will also be playing from July 3 to 16.

Imax Victoria will operate six days a week, closing on Wednesdays. For showtimes, go to imaxvictoria.com.

ALSO READ: Royal B.C. Museum reopens in phases, some galleries remain closed to start summer

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusRoyal BC Museum

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Just Posted

Machete-wielding suspect arrested in Langford incident

Man allegedly threatened to cut two other individuals after chasing them

Police arrest Saanich man allegedly importing conducted energy weapons through the mail

Randy Smith, 46, in custody after police search his car and residence

Greater Victoria man facing charges after alarm alerts cops to break-in

Saanich police arrived on scene to find the man inside

Victoria Harbour Ferry will continue, Ralmax now majority owner

Ralmax Group of Companies signs lease with the Greater Victoria Harbour Authority on Monday

Imax Victoria back in action

Theatre reopens July 3 after COVID-19 closure

COVID-19: B.C. to start allowing visits to senior care homes

One designated visitor to start, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Vancouver Island homeowner douses blaze with garden hose

Fire officials say man’s quick actions resulted in relatively minor damage

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of June 30

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Canada extends travel ban for non-U.S. foreign travellers to July 31

Ban is separate from that which prevents U.S-Canada border crossings

RCMP patrol of smokehouse sparks concerns by Wet’suwet’en hereditary leader

Hereditary Chief Woos says he is feeling uneasy after RCMP attended the smokehouse with rifles

Poll suggests many likely to find way to celebrate Canada Day despite pandemic

For 42 per cent of those polled, this Canada Day will be no different than any other

Boiling cup of noodles leads to burns, assault conviction in fight between B.C. teens

Longstanding feud between two factions of teens led to a fight in a bathroom

Body found at bus exchange in Nanaimo, RCMP investigating

Death not considered suspicious, but search of the area underway

Some movie theatres set to reopen this week following lengthy COVID-19 shutdown

Movie goers should expect a different experience, B.C.’s two largest movie theatre companies say

Most Read