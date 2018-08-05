One-time virtuoso blues guitarist Jonny Lang brings his trademark sound to Victoria’s Royal Theatre along with legendary R&B and gospel vocalist Mavis Staples for a Sept. 25 show. Photo Jim Templeton-Cross/Facebook

LANG AND STAPLES: Plenty of soul on stage in Victoria this Sept. 25

Onetime blues guitar wunderkind Jonny Lang joins legendary vocalist Mavis Staples in concert

Two musical legends, each famous in their own right for their pathway to communicating soul and blues, are teaming up for a concert tour that includes a stop at Victoria’s Royal Theatre.

Blues guitarist Jonny Lang, who first gained a wide following as a smoky-voiced, guitar-shredding 16 year old with his 1997 hit album Lie to Me, with its smash hit title track, joins two-time Grammy Award-winner and 2017 TD Victoria Jazz Fest opening night headliner Mavis Staples for a very special show here Sept. 25.

READ: Mavis Staples excited to come back to Victoria

Lang, now 36 and with more years and life experience – he’s had his share of personal struggles and joys – to draw on for his music, will be promoting his first album in four years, Signs, which sees its North American release on Sept. 8.

“I got married, had kids, and that arc has been recorded on albums along the way,” he states in his online biography. “There is a lot of personal history in there, and also some things that relate to world events.”

Legendary R&B and gospel vocalist Mavis Staples joins Jonny Lang in concert at the Royal Theatre on Sept. 25. Facebook

Staples, on the other hand, has seen it all and done it all. A Grammy Lifetime Achievement award winner and member of both the Rock’n’Roll and Blues hall of fames, this seasoned R&B performer continues to tour regularly throughout North America at age 78.

She received rave reviews for her 2017 release If All I Was Was Black and this year was named Living Blues magazine’s Female Blues Artist of the Year.

Tickets, with prices starting at $84.75, are going fast for this 7:30 p.m. show can be purchased online at rmts.bc.ca, by phone at 250-386-6121 or in person at the Royal or McPherson theatre box offices.

editor@mondaymag.com

LISTEN: Jonny Lang/Stronger Together

