Lindsay Lohan announces pregnancy in Instagram post

Lindsay Lohan is expecting her first child.

The “Mean Girls” star announced her pregnancy in an Instagram post on Tuesday, sharing an image of a baby onesie with “Coming soon…” written on it. The post was captioned “We are blessed and excited!”

Lohan married financier Bader Shammas in 2022, People magazine reported.

A message sent to Lohan’s representative was not immediately returned.

The 36-year-old actor, who was once a tabloid mainstay, has lived overseas for several years and kept a lower public profile.

She recently returned to acting, starring in Netflix’s “Falling for Christmas” last year, and stars in the streaming service’s upcoming romantic comedy “Irish Wish.”

THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Arts and Entertainment

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Topless protestor crashes Junos, as Weeknd wins 5th award with album of the year
Next story
Oprah Winfrey reflects on book club, announces 100th pick

Just Posted

RCMP arrested a 24-year-old woman from Victoria on March 2 after a search was executed in a home on Cowichan Tribes’ land. (RCMP photo)
Victoria woman arrested on drug charges after search of Cowichan home

The federal government and B.C. announced the Island Rail Corridor segment running through the Snaw-Naw-As First Nation will return to the community. (Photo by Mike Bonkowski for Island Corridor Foundation)
Canada, B.C. announce Island Rail Corridor lands being returned to First Nation

A patio structure in Cook Street Village in March. Victoria is set to bring in a bylaw transition from its pandemic patio program. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria poised to pass its pandemic patio bylaw as B.C. extends them through 2024

Traffic is down to one lane on March 14 around 7 a.m. after a crash. (Drive BC map)
Malahat crash hampers morning commute into Greater Victoria

Pop-up banner image