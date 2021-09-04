Local art on display at Victoria’s Abkhazi Garden this Labour Day

The paintings and sketches were inspired by the garden

People in Victoria can spend some of their Labour Day taking in paintings and sketches that were created by local artists and inspired by the city’s own Abkhazi Garden.

The artists will be on-site and displaying their work from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Abkhazi Garden (1964 Fairfield Rd.) on Sept. 6.

The garden-inspired art will stay on display at the Abkhazi Tearoom and gift shop until Oct. 10 after the Labour Day event.

The Garden is also hosting an open house from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sept. 12 where grandparents and their grandchildren can learn more about the legacy of Prince and Princess Abkhazi and those behind the heritage site. The open house will include a grand opening for the site’s Boulevard Garden at 10:30 a.m.

Abkhazi is also hosting an art show on Oct. 11.

