Movie set turns Victoria neighbourhoods into New York City

Another Hallmark movie is currently shooting in Greater Victoria

Victoria has been the stand-in city for many TV and film locations, and now we can add New York City to the list!

Front Street Pictures was on location in Oak Bay Tuesday morning where it’s shooting a made-for-TV movie currently titled The Wedding Dance.

Despite the lack of skyscrapers, population and traffic density — OK maybe Victoria has its own traffic problems — production crews were able to turn a local flower shop into the setting for yet another Hallmark movie.

The location for Tuesday’s shoot was Oak Bay’s Thorn & Thistle flower shop. It had expanded its business late last year and moved into the corner store location that had been home to Casey’s Market for the previous 80 years.

When the movie premieres, the shop’s location at the corner of Central and St. Patrick will be a prominent part of the film as that’s where the happy couple buy their wedding flowers, before getting married at the Victoria Golf Club.



