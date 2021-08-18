Music in the Park events across Saanich give local bands opportunity to perform

Brandy Moore and the Nightcaps captivate the audience at Music in the Park on Aug. 17. (Photo courtesy of Susan Haddon)

Music in the Park at Rutledge Park kicked off Tuesday, Aug. 17.

The event is part of an overarching Saanich effort to bring the community together through musical performances in various parks across the district. The series offers the community a chance to come together to enjoy live music in a way that is fun, safe for everyone, and family friendly.

The event saw local band performances and food trucks but no community booths or face painting were being offered at this year due to the pandemic.

Tuesday’s lineup included Dashell Scott, a group that does pop and rock covers. They were followed by Brandy Moore and the Nightcaps, who fit into the genre of R&B and Motown.

“We couldn’t do these concerts last year and we have traditionally done two a year,” said Susan Haddon, president of the Quadra Cedar Hill Community Association. “Saanich Parks and Recreation played a huge role in helping us put this together.”

Food trucks were available at the event with Softies Ice Cream and l’Authentique Poutine and Burgers offering their delicious specialities. More treats are to be offered at various parks into September.

Thursday evening performances are also being hosted at Cadboro-Gyro Park. There, local artists are performing under a tent using a small sound system. These Thursday evening events will take place between 6 an 7 p.m. until Sept. 11.

Other events in the series will take place on Aug. 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Lambrick Park featuring three bands called Freeze Frame, Soul Shakers, and Rock of Ages.

