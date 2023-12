Ari Kinarthy releases first album

Imagine composing music with the touch of a finger. That’s how Victoria Conservatory of Music art therapy client Ari Kinarthy, confined to a wheelchair, created an album of original works on an instrument known as a sound beam.

The conservatory hosts a CD release party Wednesday (Aug. 17) for Kinarthy’s album Lion’s Journey, at 6:30 p.m. at Wood Hall, 907 Pandora Ave.