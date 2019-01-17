Smoke rises from railway cars that were carrying crude oil after derailing in downtown Lac-MÃ©gantic, Que., Saturday, July 6, 2013. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Paul Chiasson)

Netflix rejects request to remove Lac-Megantic images from ‘Bird Box’

At least two shows on Netflix’s Canadian platform briefly use actual footage of the 2013 tragedy

Despite a request from the mayor of Lac-Megantic, Que., Netflix is refusing to remove from its movie “Bird Box” footage of the rail explosion that killed 47 people in the town.

Lac-Megantic mayor Julie Morin says in a statement that she spoke with a representative from the streaming giant on Thursday and was assured the company would work with its partners to ensure the footage is not used in future productions.

READ MORE: Netflix asks, ‘Please do not hurt yourselves with the Bird Box Challenge’

At least two dramas currently on Netflix’s Canadian platform, including the hit “Bird Box,” briefly use actual footage of the 2013 tragedy. Morin told The Canadian Press this week that she wanted the company to review its catalogue and remove the images.

Morin says in the statement that following today’s conversation, she is satisfied Netflix is sensitive to the recovery of her citizens, many of whom are suffering post-traumatic stress. The company that sold the stock footage of Lac-Megantic to another Netflix production, “Travelers,” says it is saddened that images of the tragedy were used for entertainment.

Pond5 says in a statement that the footage of the disaster was taken out of context. The company says it is contacting all customers who purchased similar footage to ensure they are aware of the sensitivity of the content.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Tom Lavin and the Powder Blues Band among acts to perform at Comox Valley’s Winterfest
Next story
Vic High theatre staging musical class struggle tale

Just Posted

City of Victoria reaches impasse on hosting a casino, votes to never reply to BCLC

Conflict between legal concerns and reconciliation push decision ‘into the ether’

Langford mayor says City threatened during meeting over speculation tax

Stew Young says he wants Langford exempt from tax

WATCH: Viral video shows Langford man towing a car blocking his driveway

Facebook video has 42k views

School district reconsiders late French for Cedar Hill, but Central is out

District says space at Central at capacity, while Cedar Hill has room

West Shore RCMP carry out two drug seizures, arrest one man in Colwood

Man arrested in Colwood after month-long drug trafficking investigation

Rare ‘super blood wolf moon’ takes to the skies this Sunday

Celestial event happens only three times this century

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers wanted list for the week of Jan. 15

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: Should people have to license their cats?

The Victoria Natural History Society has sent letters to 13 municipalities in… Continue reading

Man blames his loud car radio, sirens for crash with B.C. ambulance

Tribunal rejects bid to recoup ICBC costs after crash deemed 100-per-cent his fault

Ferry from Port Hardy to Bella Coola expected to set sail this summer

Its first in-service route will sail in central coast waters on May 18, 2019.

Fashion Fridays: Inspirational gym outfits

Kim XO, helps to keep you looking good on Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Wind, tides could combine for 7-metre Long Beach waves Saturday

Extreme wave hazard warning at the Pacific Rim National Park Reserve.

Vancouver Island dog walker accosted by man with bear spray

Woman figures man is afraid of dogs after latest in string of Comox Valley incidents

Company issues lifetime ban after man jumps from cruise ship

Nick Naydev posted the video last week showing him standing on the balcony of the Symphony of the Seas

Most Read