New series ‘Nancy Drew,’ ‘Batwoman’ join CW’s fall schedule

Female power rules in the CW’s new fall TV schedule

Female power rules in the CW’s new fall TV series, with heroes including teenage detective Nancy Drew and Batwoman.

In “Nancy Drew,” Kennedy McMann plays the sleuth whose life has been derailed by her mother’s death.

“Batwoman” stars Ruby Rose as Kate Kane, who may be crime-ridden Gotham City’s best hope with Batman gone from the scene.

A CW newcomer for midseason is “Katy Keene,” a spinoff from the CW’s “Riverdale” series drawn from the Archie comic book universe. It stars Ashleigh Murray as an aspiring fashion designer whose friends share their own big dreams.

The CW schedule for 2019-20 includes the final seasons of “Arrow” and “Supernatural,” the network said Thursday.

READ MORE: Former South Surrey boxer relishing role on Riverdale

The schedule won’t have “Jane the Novela,” a spinoff of CW’s just-ended “Jane the Virgin” that had been under consideration.

The spinoff failed to capture the fun and quirkiness of “Jane the Virgin,” CW President Mark Pedowitz told a teleconference, adding that the network remains opens to another approach.

