A court record shows Cage asked for the annulment Wednesday citing reasons that included being too drunk to understand his actions when he married girlfriend Erika Koike. (Mostra)

Nicolas Cage files for annulment 4 days after Vegas wedding

Reasons include being too drunk to understand his actions when he married girlfriend Erika Koike

Nicolas Cage has filed for an annulment four days after getting married in Las Vegas.

A court record shows Cage asked for the annulment Wednesday citing reasons that included being too drunk to understand his actions when he married girlfriend Erika Koike.

READ MORE: Barbra Streisand under fire for Michael Jackson remarks

Cage, whose real name is Nicolas Kim Coppola, says he and Koike drank “to the point of intoxication” before the wedding Saturday.

The 55-year-old Cage argues he wasn’t aware of Koike’s “relationship with another person.”

This is the fourth marriage of the Oscar-winning actor. He was previously married to former waitress Alike Kim, singer-songwriter Lisa Marie Presley and actress Patricia Arquette.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Erin Costelo sings in Sidney as part of world tour
Next story
Upsides, downsides for Smollett, city in looming fines fight

Just Posted

Community rallies while Hannah Day fights for her life

Funds quickly surpass goal to support Hannah Day’s family in staying by her bedside

Multiple Saanich sites considered for velodrome proposal

Cycling community would benefit from covered velodrome

Victoria’s Bay Centre offers free retail space in new contest

The ‘Pop-up Your Shop’ contest is running until April 15

Tsawout First Nation reaches agreement over logging stand-off

Chief and council to drop injunctions against three community members opposed to logging

‘CSI for wildlife’: eDNA detects endangered frog near Lillooet

Resulting in tripling of the known range of the species

VIDEO: Tour Victoria’s new Arc Academy of Inquiry middle school

Independent middle school offers progressive learning model

POLL: Do you still have a landline telephone?

With smart phones becoming an indispensable part of modern-day life, more and… Continue reading

Greater Victoria Wanted List for the week of March 26

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

Two cougars shot after mauling child on Vancouver Island

The child was taken to hospital in serious condition

Pedestrian throws rock and shatters truck driver’s window on Highway 1

Abbotsford driver suffers broken collarbone in incident on Friday morning

B.C. teacher not issued certificate lodges human rights complaint after sexual assault charge stayed

To date the TRB has not decided if it will issue him a teaching certificate

B.C. needs to update laws to protect pets from dying in snare traps: Animal activists

The Fur-Bearers advocate for new rules on setting traps near public areas

UPDATED: Boy, 11, dies in ATV rollover on small B.C. island

Police say child was found pinned beneath off-road vehicle

VIDEO: Two people dead after dramatic standoff ends with gunfire in Surrey

Neighbour says ‘at least 15 or 20’ shots ring out during morning standoff in Surrey

Most Read