CCPA releases a taste of the spring finale online Saturday, April 25. (Courtesy Canadian College of Performing Arts)

Oak Bay-based performing arts students rally to present digital year-end musical during pandemic

Canadian College of Performing Arts offers a taste of the show online Saturday

Fifty-one students from the Canadian College of Performing Arts, their mentors and their instructors will ensure the show goes on despite the ongoing pandemic.

Undaunted by the news that COVID-19 would bring their rehearsals for Disney’s Newsies to a halt – at least in the traditional sense – four weeks before its scheduled engagement at the McPherson Playhouse, the Oak Bay-based theatre school staff and students crafted a modern solution.

“We are incredibly proud of the staff and students involved who have fully embraced the challenge of transitioning a live intimate art form to the digital world with some surprising outside-the-box solutions,” said Caleb Marshall, CCPA managing artistic director.

The year-end musical is a core component of the Diploma Program’s required performance hours. Determined to fulfill that educational objective the production and creative team created a new performance experience with a digital alternative.

READ ALSO: Victoria’s Bateman gallery goes online to bring nature, art into homes

Director-Choreographer Jessica Hickman and Music Director Heather Burns came up with a new method of creating and capturing work that had already been rehearsed by the show’s youthful cast, now in isolation in their homes from coast to coast.

“Managing these types of challenges and being required to think creatively to find alternate solutions for going forward is an invaluable lesson we hope they will carry with them throughout their careers,” said Burns, also the director of education and programming.

With the support of Technical and Production Director RJ Peters and Video Editor Pedro Siquieria, the students and creative team captured a digital musical through a fusion of audio, video and drone footage from 51 students.

A short video of the students’ cover of Seize the Day from Newsies will be released online at ccpacanada.com on Saturday, April 25 at noon.


c.vanreeuwyk@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Arts and EntertainmentCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Shakedown and Sunfest rescheduled for summer 2021

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Police arrest three people, seize $40,000 cash, fentanyl, stolen items from Victoria home

Strike Force unit focusing on property crime as incidents on the rise

Man arrested in Saanich for threatening Victoria COVID-19 testing facility

Man called 811 information line with threats

Victoria police observe nationwide moment of silence for Nova Scotia victims

Nearly two dozen people, including an officer, were killed in the mass shooting

Shriners Clown Unit tricycle stolen during North Saanich break-and-enter

RCMP searching for two suspects

West Shore RCMP seek family who may have seen man expose himself at Thetis Lake

Suspect described as Caucasian, five-foot-eight, walking a dog on April 18

COVID-19: B.C. records four new deaths as hospitalizations dip below 100

Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix encourage everyone to maintain a physical distance

POLL: Which of the COVID-19 restrictions would you like to see ended first?

It seems no part of our daily lives has escaped the effects… Continue reading

Help the Victoria News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

In a blindingly short time, the world’s a very different place. The… Continue reading

Don’t use fireworks, bear bangers to celebrate health-care workers: RCMP

Squamish Mounties say they’ve received three complaints this past week for sounds similar to gun shots

Citizens’ watchdog group calls on MPs to cut their salaries amid COVID-19

Elected MPs, senators and the governor general received their annual pay raises on April 1

Shakedown and Sunfest rescheduled for summer 2021

Ticket holders can get refunds or credit for future events

Gangs changing tactics as closed borders, COVID-19 deal impact

Police are also seeing drugs laced with more cutting agents because of the lack of supply

UPDATE: RCMP give all clear after report of shots in Halifax

The emergency alert says police are investigating in a wooded area

Columbia River Treaty talks impacted by COVID-19 crisis

Public engagement sessions planned to be held this spring on the negotiations have been delayed

Most Read