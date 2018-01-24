Phillips Backyard Weekender. (Keri Coles/Oak Bay News)

Phillips Backyard Weekender announces lineup

Artists include the Revolution, Reggie Watts, Keys N Krates and more

One of downtown Victoria’s most popular summer musical events announced its lineup today (Wednesday).

The Phillips Backyard Weekender, which takes place from July 20 to 22 this year, includes performances by Keys N Krates, DJ Shub, Moontricks, Reggie Watts, Louise Burns, the Revolution, Kelis and Miami Nights 1984, among others.

More artists will be announced in the months leading up to the event.

The event, put on by Atomique Productions, takes place rain or shine at the Phillips Brewery (2010 Government St.). Tickets are $39.50 for single day passes and $106.50 for the three day pass, and are available online or in store at the Phillips Brewery.

For more information visit backyardweekender.com.

