Proclaimers will kick off fall tour next week in Victoria

Craig and Charlie Reid, The Proclaimers, bring their band to Victoria on Sept. 8 for a sold-out show at the McPherson Playhouse. Photo Murdo Macleod/proclaimers.co.uk

Audience members won’t have to walk 500 miles to see one of the most popular Scottish bands of all time, when The Proclaimers hit the stage of the McPherson Playhouse for a sold-out show on Sept. 8.

Know best for their infectious international hit “I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles),” audiences can expect a high-energy show when the folk/rock duo of identical twin brothers Charlie and Craig Reid come to Victoria. Since 1987, the brothers have released 11 studio albums, along with three compilations and a live DVD.

Known for singing with full Scottish accent and with numerous hit songs in the UK, and, of course, the one big hit heard at weddings and dances throughout the world, The Proclaimers have enjoyed a long and fruitful career.

Their latest album, Angry Cyclist, was released this summer and includes 13 new tracks, including the titular first single.

Their stop in Victoria is their first in Canada, as the band hits the road for a 40-plus show stretch in Canada and the UK. The band’s performance here will be supported by Scottish singer-songwriter guitarist and pianist Siobhan Wilson.

– Monday Magazine staff